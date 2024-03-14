Who is Giannina’s ‘Bachelor’ beau seen in the ‘Love is Blind’ reunion?

Just when we thought Love is Blind season 6 couldn’t get any more dramatic, the reunion blew us all away. Trevor finally admitted he had a secret girlfriend, Jeramey came clean about his fiancée (and nothing else), and Laura finally got to explain her side of the “bean dip” incident. But the best part by far was the new setup the show is using for these explosive confrontations.

Former couples and cast members showed up to talk baby bumps and ask questions. Season 1’s Giannina Gibelli showed off her impressive belly alongside her beau, and some fans were stumped by the new face. Don’t worry if you were one of those who didn’t remember seeing Blake Horstmann in the pods. The baby daddy never made an appearance on Love is Blind, but he was a fan favorite from The Bachelorette.

Who is Giannina’s husband?

Let’s get one thing clear, Blake and Giannina aren’t married – yet. The duo met while filming All Star Shore and have been dating since early 2022. Horstmann got his reality TV break in 2018 when he appeared on The Bachelorette’s 14th season. The Colorado native was runner-up in his season, and thoroughly established a romantic, nice-guy persona.

Just one year later, that carefully crafted persona was called into question. While attending the Stagecoach music festival in 2019 Horstmann slept with 2 different women –Bachelor in Paradise co-star Kristina Schulman and Bachelor contestant Caelynn Miller-Keyes – within days of one another. Horstmann released screenshots of the planned hookups himself revealing that he slept with Miller-Keyes one day before his tryst with Schulman.

Horstmann was dragged by his fans for shattering their image of an earnest romantic. But he seems to have come out of it just fine — as have his relationships with the two women. He appeared alongside Schulman in Bachelor in Paradise later that same year, and Miller-Keyes has sent him encouraging messages on Instagram since the drama blew over.

Outside of appearing on any reality TV show that will have him, Horstmann is an active DJ. He returned to Stagecoach in 2023, this time as a performer. While fans ripped his outfit to shreds, they seemed to forgive him for his prior actions. Horstmann also co-hosts Behind the Rose, a Bachelor-centric podcast with Erik Bradley.