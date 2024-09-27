Who is Porscha Raemond, the woman ’90 Day Fiance’s Big Ed’s proposed to with a paperclip and then called off the wedding?

It’s been a busy week for 90 Day Fiancé alum Ed “Big Ed” Brown – shortly after the end of his engagement to Liz Woods was depicted in the recent season eight of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, the 58-year-old met a new woman, got engaged, and called off the wedding in less than seven days.

So, who is the lucky(?) lady and 90 Day super-fan who captured the TLC star’s heart at a sandwich shop? Here’s what we know about Ed’s now-fourth former fiancée, and the paperclip proposal gone wrong.

Who is Porscha Raemond?

Little is known about Porscha Raemond, but early details about their relationship reveal that Raemond is 29 years old – making her around thirty years younger than Big Ed. This is no surprise to 90 Day Fiancé viewers, as Ed has exclusively been shown in relationships and flirted with women several decades his junior.

Raemond is Italian-American, as noted by Ed, noting in an interview with Page Six that Porscha, a “beautiful Italian dish” as he described her, caught his eye immediately when she walked in, making for love at first sight.

Porscha is clearly familiar with – and appreciates – Big Ed’s work on the show, as the two met at a fan event at Capriotti’s sandwich shop in Plantation, Florida, where Ed recently revealed plans to become a spokesperson for the brand.

Brown told Page Six in the days after the proposal that he immediately hit it off with his “dream girl,” and that, in the single day they went from strangers to engaged, “[We were] kissing and smooching the whole night,” Ed recalled. “I’m in love.”

Ed stated in interviews following the engagement that the swift proposal wasn’t planned, but the moment “felt right,” after an enchanted evening together, leading him to pop the question 24 hours later, using a makeshift ring made from a paperclip.

If things seemed too good to be true, it was. Just days later, the reality star put out a statement on his Facebook page confirming the engagement was off, and that he and Porscha were no longer together. While referring to the proposal as a “very impulsive moment,” Ed has “nothing but love and respect for Porscha and I wish her the best moving forward”.

Porscha doesn’t appear to have any public social media profiles, but if she wants to share her side of the story about the whirlwind relationship, this may change very soon.

