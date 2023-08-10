Who is ‘Superfan’ host Keltie Knight and where have we seen her before?

Superfan — the newest game show to hit our screens — is a CBS musical competition show, but it’s not just the guests who are well-known as the hosts are recognizable figures in the entertainment industry as well. If co-host Keltie Knight looked familiar in the Superfan premiere alongside Nate Burleson, that’s because she’s been all over the screen before.

Knight is a television host who’s been interviewing celebrities for Entertainment Tonight and The Insider for years now as a correspondent and is currently E! News‘ chief correspondent. Over the years, she’s interviewed some of the world’s biggest stars, including David and Victoria Beckham, Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Lawrence, Tom Hanks, and Oprah.

Knight is also the regular host of the Thanksgiving Day Parade Live on CBS and has covered the red carpet at several high-profile events such as the Grammy Awards, the Emmy Awards and the American Music Awards. She is a three-time Emmy Award winner herself, per her CBS bio.

Keltie Knight is a lot more than a television host and correspondent

Knight’s credits go far beyond television hosting as she’s also the co-creator and co-host of the LadyGang podcast and a published author. LadyGang is a weekly comedy podcast hosted by Knight, Jac Vanek, and Becca Tobin in which the ladies discuss female-centric topics to reassure women that they’re not on their own. “Are you afraid to be alone with your own thoughts? Would you rather hear stories and conversations from three idiots stumbling through womanhood? Well, you’re in the right place!” the podcast description reads.

The ultra-successful podcast was nominated for a People’s Choice Award and even led to an E! television show called LadyGang. Knight, along with her podcast co-hosts, released their first book together, Act Like a Lady: Questionable Advice, Ridiculous Opinions, and Humiliating Tales from Three Undignified Women, which became a New York Times bestseller. The three women followed that up with Lady Secrets: Real, Raw, and Ridiculous Confessions of Womanhood.

What is Superfan?

Superfan is a new CBS series that premiered on August 9 and will span six hour-long episodes. Hosted by Knight and Burleson, the show will see fans compete in several rounds of trivia about their favorite musical artist to win the title of superfan and a major prize. Each episode will focus on a different star, and the first season includes Gloria Estefan, Pitbull, Shania Twain, and LL Cool J.

In addition to hosting duties alongside Burleson, Knight is also a co-creator of the show and an executive producer. In an interview with Variety ahead of the show’s premiere, Knight said it “has been the most rewarding time of my life” to create and host the show.

“What was so funny is that when we got down to who would want to be my co-host for the show, the name that would always come up — and has always come up when I’m auditioning or up for anything — is like, ‘Who is the new Ryan Seacrest?’” Knight recounted to the publication. “I literally would always look around in the rooms of people, and I’d be like, ‘It’s me! It’s me. I’m the new Ryan Seacrest!’ Like, if you are looking for a man, you’re wrong because the new Ryan Seacrest is a woman.”

Knight explained that Seacrest was a big inspiration to her and joked, “I am in my Ryan Seacrest era — I’m at E! News, I’m creating shows, I have a hit podcast, which is kind of like radio-ish. But honestly, creating the show has been scary and terrifying, and so rewarding.”

She also expanded on her idea for Superfan, as she explained that she doesn’t have any musical skills. However, Knight explained that she always loved the music business and wanted to be involved somehow. “This has been in my world for such a long time,” she continued. “There’s an art to the fan. And being a fan is my talent. I can’t sing. I can’t do fire like on America’s Got Talent, but being a fan is my life’s calling.”

For not having any musical talent, Knight does have a lot of connections in the music industry as she also was a backup dancer for Beyoncé and Taylor Swift and spent several seasons with the Radio City Rockettes. Knight has also worked as a cheerleader for the New York Knicks. Knight’s husband Chris Knight is also in the industry as he is the GM of artist management at Jay-Z’s entertainment agency Roc Nation.

Who is Keltie Knight’s Superfan co-host?

Knight is sharing co-hosting duties with Nate Burleson, himself a very recognizable figure with CBS, especially CBS Sports. Burleson co-hosts CBS Mornings and is an analyst for CBS Sports’ NFL pre-game, halftime, and post-game show.

Burleson is a former NFL player with an 11-year career in the league as a wide receiver with the Minnesota Vikings, Seattle Seahawks, and Detroit Lions. He also launched his own clothing line, Lionblood Clothing.

Interestingly enough, Burleson and Knight were both born in the province of Alberta, Canada. Burleson was born in Calgary, but his family moved to Seattle, Washington, when he was young. Knight was born and raised in Edmonton and moved to the U.S. as a teenager to pursue her dancing career.

Knight currently lives in Los Angeles with her husband and their dog. The couple renewed their vows six years into their marriage and 10 years into their relationship on Dec. 28, 2019. The ceremony came at the end of a difficult year for the television host as she revealed that she suffered a “devastating” miscarriage.

“2019 gave us a year of wonderful abundance for which we are incredibly grateful,” Knight told People back in 2020. “It also gave us a sick parent, never-ending upheaval of our home during filming and remodeling, living in separate cities for our careers, a devastating miscarriage that we struggled to keep private that was followed almost instantly by the gut-wrenching news that TV focus groups for our LadyGang television show found me unrelatable because I wasn’t a mother.”

While speaking with Variety, Knight revealed that there have already been conversations about a second season of Superfan. While the show hasn’t been greenlit for a reprise yet, Knight said she already has a wish list of celebrity guests – which includes Nicki Minaj and Harry Styles.