Whoopi Goldberg has called out Supreme Court judge Clarence Thomas after Roe vs Wade was overturned last week, making abortions much more difficult to access for many states around America.

During the recent broadcast of The View, Goldberg said that she was “pro-life” but does not want to force anybody or have anyone dictate to her “how to raise her own daughter”. During the show, she along with her other female co-hosts talked about how same-sex marriage and access to contraception are next on the chopping block.

Goldberg then warned Thomas, reminding him that people of color were once not part of the constitution and better hope they don’t go after him and his rights.

“We were not in the constitution either. We were not even people in the constitution. Well you better hope they don’t come after you Clarence and say ‘you should not be married to your wife’ who happens to be white. Because they will remove that. And you better hope that nobody says ‘you know what, you’re not in the constitution. You’re back to being a quarter of a person, because that’s not going to work either.’”

Judge Thomas pointed out in his concurrence after Roe vs. Wade was overturned that other rights such as Griswold (contraception) Lawrence (same-sex intimate relationships), and Obergefell (gay marriage) should be reconsidered by the high court.

As SCOTUS overturns Roe today, Justice Clarence Thomas’s concurrence lays out other rights enshrined in settled case law that he says the high court should “reconsider.”



– Griswold, aka contraception

– Lawrence, aka same-sex intimate relationships

– Obergefell, aka gay marriage pic.twitter.com/xTyKf6l08X — Marissa J. Lang (@Marissa_Jae) June 24, 2022

Celebrities and artists expressed their frustrations to the Supreme Court immediately after the legislation was overturned. Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong renounced his US Citizenship and he described America as a “fucking miserable excuse for a country” and Janelle Monáe flipped Supreme Court the bird at the BET Awards.

Since Roe vs. Wade was overturned by SCOTUS, 13 states made the medical procedure illegal due to trigger laws, while 10 face uncertainty as to whether or not the medical procedure remains legal or not. Only 21 states will most likely still keep abortions legal.