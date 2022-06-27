Janelle Monáe flips Supreme Court the bird at the BET Awards

Singer Janelle Monáe has given her apt reaction to the Roe v. Wade overturn, flipping the middle finger at those in power for the contentious, controversial, and incendiary decision.

Headlines and history were made on June 24, as the Supreme Court of the United States voted to overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade, causing human rights to suffer a huge blow. The decision has been met with near universal criticism, with fears it could lead to other fundamental rights getting muddied or gutted.

Amplifying the message of resistance has been everyone from everyday citizens to celebrities. During the 2022 BET Awards, Monáe was unafraid, and gave the bird to the SCOTUS. “Fuck you, Supreme Court” was met with rapturous applause, as the world continues to protest against the overturn.

Janelle Monae with the message in most of our heads right now. “F you, Supreme Court!” #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/3v7OlPiE9U — KenBarbie™ (@itsKenBarbie) June 27, 2022

Monáe identifies as bisexual and non-binary, coming out on her gender identity and pronouns in April 2022. She’s been outspoken historically on equality and human rights, with Boston City Council even naming a day in her honor. It’s no surprise to see her standing up for reproductive rights. Joining her in protest over the last few days have been the likes of Billie Joe Armstrong, Danny DeVito, Elizabeth Banks, Halle Berry, Cyndi Lauper, and P!nk.

The Supreme Court has faced massive backlash worldwide since its fateful Friday decision. Rage is being felt from across the world, with a general sense that American citizens have lost the right to control their bodies. The next step for American citizens who feel the injustice is to donate and support those seeking an abortion.

1/ The Supreme Court has overturned Roe, and decimated the right to abortion in the United States. With this ruling, SCOTUS is allowing Mississippi to enforce its harmful 15-week ban on abortion and is opening the door for state legislatures to further restrict and ban abortion. — NNAF Abortion Funds (@AbortionFunds) June 24, 2022

It isn’t fully illegal yet across the entire United States, but with states now given the right to outlaw the practice, they will undoubtedly use it to rescind what should be a fundamental human right.