Will She-Hulk have a prominent role in ‘Daredevil: Born Again’?

Recently, it was revealed Jon Bernthal’s Punisher would be returning to the Marvel fold on the upcoming Daredevil: Born Again show being developed to air on Disney Plus next year. Some are excited about this, while others feel the Disney sheen will ruin what makes Frank Castle popular and, while only some casting has been announced, others are hoping Tatiana Maslany’s She-Hulk returns.

For those who are unaware of the prior She-Hulk: Attorney at Law television show — or are weird grown men who cannot take the idea of a story about a woman with any maturity — Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock/Daredevil appears on it for a little bit, and by the end of his time in the show, he and Maslany’s Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk are dating thanks to her abilities to break the fourth wall and re-write reality. This, combined with the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s generally good devotion to continuity, bodes well for her chances to pop up, but things can change before it’s picture-locked, and even the classics have swapped things around a lot.

If we are looking to television as an influence (and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law definitely borrows from some sitcoms in the same manner as WandaVision, etc.) then these can also hold clues to whether a character is guaranteed to return in the future and whether established canon is always a thing. It certainly isn’t with respect to the apartment numbers for the main characters on Friends, was disregarded a lot on Boy Meets World (remember Shawn’s sister and half-brother Eddie?), and so, this does count against Maslany making herself known on Daredevil: Born Again. Life happens and, if the show borrows from the comic it takes its name from, we will see Cox’s Murdock on his own and slowly working to get back to normal after a severe period of struggle.

Though this darkens the prospect, there are also indications that may prove favorable for the possibility. For starters, Kevin Feige has previously said everything for the first time is now going to actually interlink, and Maslany does not have anything new on her schedule as of filing this story. With Marvel contracts, she could always be pulled in at any time, and with the characters on opposite coasts, she could at least appear in a phone call or even be mentioned by Murdock if she ends up somehow being busy.

Ultimately, for now, fans will just have to wait and see. The pair did have good chemistry, but nothing is ever a certainty.