Will there be ‘Skeleton Knight In Another World’ season 2?

Every year, the anime industry churns out a myriad of isekai series—so many, in fact, that if you try to recount them all, you might find yourself transported to another world before you even finish the list. Somehow, against all odds, Skeleton Knight In Another World has stuck in our collective memories.

Recommended Videos

The anime first aired on April 7, 2022, and concluded on June 23, 2022. At first, the series was met with lukewarm reception, as viewers rolled their eyes at the obvious generic tropes and gratuitous fan service. Many also dismissed it as a cheap rip-off of the iconic Ainz from Overlord. However, in a surprising turn of events, Skeleton Knight quickly rose through the ranks and became one of the best-running series of its season.

Skeleton Knight in Another World the story of a gamer who falls asleep while playing a game and wakes up in the game’s world but as his in-game character—a powerful, armor-clad skeleton knight named Arc. The twist is that he retains his human consciousness and memories, despite his skeletal appearance. Throughout the series, He uses his high-level skills and equipment to help those in need, battling monsters and confronting various injustices.

The first season wraps up some of its story arcs but leaves room for further development, including whether Arc can regain his human form.

When is Skeleton Knight In Another World releasing?

I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but as of now, there’s no official update on the horizon. With ten volumes of the light novel published and waiting to be adapted, there’s enough source material to fuel not just one, but two more seasons! However, the harsh reality is that creators often prioritize metrics like sales and popularity before greenlighting a sequel. And unfortunately, according to Oricon’s top-selling light novel rankings, Skeleton Knight didn’t even crack the top 20 in April 2022. It’s a tough pill to swallow, but sometimes even the most entertaining series can struggle to gain traction in the ruthless anime market.

To add to our woes, Studio Kai, its creator, seem to have their hands full with other projects. They’re currently working on the fantasy anime Sentenced to Be a Hero and a film called Fuuto Tantei: Kamen Rider Skull no Shōz, set to release in November. At this rate, it’s unlikely that we’ll see a second season this year. But hey, maybe next year? Or the year after that? As the years pass by, the probability of getting another season of Skeleton Knight seems to be dwindling. The creators need to strike while the iron is hot and capitalize on the current fame, or risk losing the momentum altogether.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy