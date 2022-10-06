Andor was a television spinoff that nobody asked for, but most Star Wars will now find it easy to admit they’re glad Tony Gilroy stuck around to expand the Rogue One story arc. How much will the story of Cassian Andor tie into the larger Skywalker Saga, and can we expect familiar faces like Obi-Wan to pop up at some point during the 24-episode run?

The new Disney Plus series deals with the titular thief-turned-hero five years before the events of Rogue One. This is the early days of the Rebel Alliance when powerful men and women and even ordinary citizens of the galaxy banded together to stand up to Emperor Palpatine’s tyrannical rule.

The series features a number of familiar faces, like Mon Mothma and Saw Gerrera, but would that courtesy extend to other legacy characters like Obi-Wan, Yoda, or even Cal Kestis?

What are the chances Obi-Wan shows up in ‘Andor?’

'Obi-Wan Kenobi' Gallery 1 of 7

Click to skip











Click to zoom

Andor was conceived with thoughts of a grounded Star Wars story that doesn’t necessarily tie into the three trilogies or their characters. Tony Gilroy has intended his two-season epic to serve as an “entry point” to the galaxy far, far away, so there isn’t going to be much from the Skywalker Saga besides some subtle nods here and there.

From a chronological standpoint, the inclusion of Obi-Wan certainly sounds plausible. The Jedi Master conquered his demons in the Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney Plus series and essentially got back into fighting the good fight. It wouldn’t be a stretch of the imagination or the general Star Wars continuity to assume the Rebels would turn to him in their darkest hour.

With Gilroy and the rest of the Andor ensemble continuously talking about how grounded the series is, we have a feeling that Lucasfilm wouldn’t necessarily go there, even for the sake of fan service, of which there seems to be none in the new show. What’s more, even if the Mouse House contracts Ewan McGregor to return as Obi-Wan, it’s going to be for his own show’s second season and not a mere cameo appearance in Andor.

All of that suggests an appearance is highly unlikely. We wouldn’t hold our breaths for Kenobi to grace the set of Andor, but then, we also weren’t expecting Luke Skywalker to really show up in The Mandalorian, either.