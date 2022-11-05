‘Yellowstone’ stars shine and share season 5 secrets at the red carpet premiere

The cast of Paramount’s number one series celebrated the season 5 premiere of Yellowstone, and they looked like total rockstars on the red carpet.

Just over a week before the arrival of the highly anticipated new episodes, some of the ensemble gathered to celebrate their hard work, and honor the effort put into the emotional and exhilarating fifth run. From sheer dresses to suits and ties, the cast was dressed to the nines as they spoke about the series. After four seasons together, they’ve grown to become a family of their own, and their bond offscreen is something fans love.

Variety shared some of the insight from those closest to the series, including Wes Bentley (Jamie Dutton), Kelsey Asbille (Monica Dutton), Cole Hauser (Rip Wheeler), Luke Grimes (Kayce Dutton) and Gil Birmingham (Chief Thomas Rainwater).

Birmingham says that John Dutton will be a governor of particular interests, namely his own. Birmingham’s quote about Dutton’s new job is a nod to the evolution of their relationship in season five, and it doesn’t sound like a good thing.

“He’s a good governor for his interests. We join forces together to fight the bigger evil, and then John makes a decision to get political. He’s making decisions that are solely based on his ability to hold on to the ranch, and everybody else can fend for themselves.”

Speaking of John running for office, Bentley recently said he’d vote for Kevin Costner if he ran for office, even if Jamie doesn’t have as much faith in John Dutton taking on the role of governor.

“I think he’s not a very good politician, so I think it’s gonna be a mess. Jamie’s desperately trying to keep him on the right track and keep him behaving like a real government but also not shooting himself in the foot, which seems to be his favorite thing to do.”

A definite sense of Jamie comes out when Bentley is asked about John Dutton, and you can feel the venom in his response there. Saying that John’s favorite thing to do is shoot himself in the foot is very on-brand for the son, who feels like the glorified mule of the family.

Yellowstone season 5 premiere 1 of 7

Click to skip











Click to zoom

Bentley also opened up about where fans will greet Jamie and Beth in season five, and the big secret is that their love-hate relationship has evolved into something even darker. How he describes it pulls at the heartstrings, though, no matter whose side you’re on.

“Beth had no love for Jamie — and maybe didn’t for a long time even though he desperately wanted it. Her forcing him to do that, he’s no longer got love for her. So now we just have a straight-up hate fight.”

It’s no secret that Beth hates Jamie, but the thing that struck us is that Bentley admits Jamie’s lost love for her, too. The piece of him that still wanted her love is gone, which means the stakes are higher than ever before.

Taking our heightened emotions down a notch or two, Grimes spoke about how lucky he feels to be part of Yellowstone. It has taken off from being a mere television series, and is now a full-blown phenomenon in the world of entertainmeent.

“There’s something for everybody in the show. I mean, even if the cowboy world isn’t your thing, it will be after watching this show. There’s going to be something that sucks you in and keeps you there long enough to learn a thing or two about this western heritage.”

Everything Grimes says is true; Yellowstone has something to draw in any audience, and it’s mesmerizing. You first fall in love with the scenery, the characters that immediately stand out to you, then it’s the storyline. From there, we’ve even begun to see a silver lining in some of the most loathed characters, but not all of them. Some of the evil in Yellowstone is simply just that: evil.

Season five of Yellowstone kicks off on Nov. 13, and you’ll want to cancel your plans to ensure you don’t miss a second of the two-hour television event. It’s time to get back to the ranch.