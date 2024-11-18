Forgot password
Zach Bryan performs during the Quittin Time tour at Nissan Stadium and Brianna LaPaglia attends the 2024 People's Choice Awards
Photo by Keith Griner/Getty Images and Monica Schipper/Getty Images
Category:
News
Celebrities

Zach Bryan receives good news amid messy split from Brianna Chickenfry after dodging criminal case for 2023 arrest

The country singer was previously arrested for obstruction of justice.
Image of Luigi Caler
Luigi Caler
|

Published: Nov 18, 2024 12:49 am

Zach Bryan has finally received good news after a series of bad ones stemming from his controversial breakup with ex-girlfriend, Brianna “Chickenfry” LaPaglia.

Late last week, People obtained information from the Craig County, Oklahoma District Attorney’s Office confirming that the country singer has officially completed his six-month deferred prosecution agreement in line with his arrest in Oklahoma in September 2023. What this means is he will no longer face a criminal case after fulfilling the terms of the probation he entered into on May 14, 2024.

“He admitted responsibility and followed all of the rules and conditions of probation,” the Office’s spokesperson, Michelle Lowry, told People — confirming that Bryan has dodged the criminal case filed against him after he was arrested for obstruction of justice.

According to an official document obtained by the same outlet, the “Pink Skies” hitmaker was arrested after intervening as the authorities were serving a traffic stop violation to his security guard, who was pulled over for speeding on Sept. 7, 2023.

Bryan reportedly pulled up with his black Ram, left his vehicle, and approached the officers to complain that the stop was taking too long. When one police officer ordered him to get back inside his car, the 28-year-old ignored it and stated, “I’ll go to jail. Let’s do it.”

The probable cause affidavit indicated that Zach was “clearly aggravated and argumentative” druing the ordeal, and reportedly made inflammatory comments like “people do not like police officers” and that it would “be a mistake” if they didn’t remove his handcuffs.

The Grammy-winning singer was escorted to a police vehicle and taken to custody shortly after the commotion. He was booked in Craig County jail but released on a $1,000 bond. After his release, Bryan took to all of his social media accounts to confirm the incident and apologize for his actions.

“Today, I had an incident with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Emotions got the best of me and I was out of line in the things I said… They brought me to jail, and there is a mug shot of me floating around. Prayers we can all move on from this and prayers people know I’m just trying the best I can, I love you guys, and I am truly sorry to the officers,” he wrote in a since-deleted post on X, according to the Los Angeles Times.

While Bryan can now breathe a sigh of relief over his legal trouble, he is still not out of the woods in terms of his contentious breakup drama with LaPaglia. The exes, who struck up a relationship after meeting for the first time at the 2023 Academy of Country Music Awards, are currently the subject of media chatter after the podcaster came out with allegations against the singer following their breakup in October.

Among the issues Chickenfry brought up against her ex-boyfriend was the alleged emotional abuse she suffered at his hands throughout their year-long romance. She also claimed that Zach had been unfaithful to her and that he was using the dating app Raya. Furthermore, she exposed Bryan for allegedly offering her a $12 million NDA after the split, which she claims she turned down.

