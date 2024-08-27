Adam Kinzinger’s military service, explained

Adam Kinzinger’s name has been making its rounds in headlines recently due to his electrifying speech at the DNC, despite being a Republican. The former U.S. Representative is known for being very outspoken in his views, but has shifted towards Kamala Harris in the upcoming election.

But way before his time in Congress, Kinzinger was serving his country in the military. Adam Kinzinger’s military service is a big part of who he is. It shaped his worldview, his leadership style, and his approach to politics. Let’s take a look at his years of service.

Joining the military

Adam Kinzinger’s journey into the military started during his college years. He attended Illinois State University and, like many young Americans after 9/11, felt a strong call to serve. In 2003, Kinzinger resigned from the McLean County Board and joined the United States Air Force.

He was soon commissioned a second lieutenant and awarded his pilot wings. He became a skilled pilot of the KC-135 Stratotanker, which is an aerial refueling aircraft. This role is crucial in extending the reach of fighter jets and bombers, allowing them to stay airborne longer and complete missions without needing to land for fuel. He later transitioned to flying the RC-26 surveillance aircraft.

Deployments and service

Throughout his military career, Kinzinger was deployed multiple times to the Middle East. He served in Iraq and Afghanistan, where he took part in combat missions and supported U.S. and coalition forces. One of the notable aspects of Kinzinger’s service is his involvement in humanitarian missions. Kinzinger has served in various roles across the Air Force Special Operations Command, Air Combat Command, Air Mobility Command, and the Wisconsin Air National Guard, steadily rising through the ranks to become a lieutenant colonel.

In February 2019, as part of his ongoing commitment with the Air National Guard, Kinzinger was deployed to the Mexico–United States border to support efforts in maintaining border security. He participated in operations to provide relief and aid in disaster-stricken areas, showcasing his commitment not just to combat but to helping those in need.

Awards and recognition

Kinzinger’s dedication and bravery didn’t go unnoticed. Over the years, he received several awards for his service, including the Air Medal, which is given for meritorious achievement while participating in aerial flight. In 2007, Adam Kinzinger was honored with the United States Air Force Airman’s Medal for heroically saving the life of a young woman who had been violently attacked. He also received the National Guard’s Valley Forge Cross for Heroism and was named the Southeastern Wisconsin American Red Cross Hero of the Year. These accolades highlight his commitment and the respect he earned from his peers and superiors.

What’s fascinating about Kinzinger is how he balanced his military duties with his burgeoning political career. Even after being elected to Congress in 2010, he continued to serve in the Air National Guard, which is a part-time military service. This dual commitment just shows his dedication to both his country and his constituents.

