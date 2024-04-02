Almost everyone over at Donald Trump Camp is busy losing their calm in their respective ways — while their leader is having back-to-back meltdowns, his self-proclaimed true supporter Marjorie Taylor Greene is peacocking herself as a true American, forgetting that her bigotry and despicable opinions never really left the room.

Recommended Videos

So, Greene’s latest attempt at portraying herself as someone deserving even the basic modicum of respect is centered on LSU women’s basketball. The team is currently facing the heat for not coming out during the National Anthem before the regional final game, while the other team was present for it. This has sparked a debate on social media that ranges from the ethics of the game, the needed respect for the national anthem, to actually figuring out the reason behind the LSU team’s absence.

Even though Head Coach Kim Mulkey has assured (via WLBT) that the team’s absence during the national anthem was not an intentional decision, as they didn’t have any idea that the anthem was being played, her words haven’t quelled the heated discussion around the topic. It definitely didn’t stop MTG from using it to gift-wrap her own dreadful personality.

Always proudly stand for the national anthem.❤️🇺🇸



I’m so proud to be an American and grateful for the sacrifices made for the freedoms we have. — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) April 2, 2024

Yep, the same person who has been singing the praise of the Jan. 6 Capitol rioters, peddling dangerous conspiracy theories (though she didn’t like it when one such theory called her the still-unknown pipe bomber during the riots) and who has been supporting Trump as he continuously defames E. Jean Caroll, as well as the judges in his trials, is saying she is “grateful for the sacrifices made for the freedoms we have.” Looks like that selective amnesia is back at work there, Marj. But don’t you worry, because no matter how glitchy your memory strives to be, America hasn’t forgotten every action you have committed and continue to engage in even today.

.@RepMTG You attempted to subvert the 2020 election outcomes with falsehoods. Your understanding of the National Anthem's significance is lacking. Supporting an individual who sought the US Constitution's annulment to usurp an election Trump didn't win disqualifies you from… — Human☮🇺🇸🇺🇦🇺🇸🌊 (@4HumanUnity) April 2, 2024

But you tried to overthrow the government & the constitution on J6 …



🚨Evidence:



Marjorie Taylor Greene inciting people to go into federal buildings before J6!



pic.twitter.com/DO61HcBfs7 — Ahmad M Khalil 🇺🇸 (@AMK_PhD) April 2, 2024

The far-right Georgia congresswoman, who has been resorting to “lying and fear-mongering” to end the right to abortion, and aggressively promoting anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric, certainly isn’t in favor of women’s autonomy over their own bodies, or anybody’s right to a gender identity.

Freedom for me but not for thee, am I right? Or do you now support women's freedom of body autonomy? — Patrick D (@mrpatrickdurbin) April 2, 2024

Was the freedoms worth it to censor anyone that stands in your way, Marge.



Was freedom worth it to censor pregnant women or gender identity?



Was freedom worth it to enforce religion in schools, where they shouldn't?



Was freedom worth it? — Fred Francis (@fredjfrancis) April 2, 2024

These reminders barely begin to cover the long list of every despicable thing Greene actually proudly stands for. But again, after losing her ticket to be Trump’s running mate — which probably still stings since he didn’t even consider her for the role! — she has to do everything in her power to win that Homeland Security Secretary job.