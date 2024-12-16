‘An equal opportunity employer’: Yet another Trump nominee is accused of sexual misconduct… and this time it’s a woman

Against all odds, it seems certain qualifications really are required to secure a position in Donald Trump’s White House, even for people like Kimberly Guilfoyle.

The Trump administration so far is stuffed to the brim with incompetence, which led many to believe that literally anyone could claim a spot at the president-elect’s side. As it turns out, however, there are a few requirements to cinch a spot in the incoming Trump cabinet, and none of them are good.

The three prerequisites that seem to qualify someone to serve under Trump are: a hopeless loyalty that transcends logical thought and our country’s best interests; unimaginable wealth; and a tendency toward sexual misconduct. An increasing number of the people tapped to join the Trump administration are weighted down by concerning legal issues, a bulk of which relate to some kind of sexual misconduct — a failing not even restricted to the men.

Guilfoyle is the latest of Trump’s cronies to be slapped with an accusation of previous misconduct, adding her to the already-lengthy list of Trump appointees burdened by damaging accusations. Guilfoyle already had a solid shot at a position at Trump’s side, given the notoriously nepotistic nature of the president-elect, but with the accusation coming down, she’s all the more qualified for a spot among his lineup of sycophantic gropers.

Trump tapped Guilfoyle last week as his top pick for Ambassador to Greece, a position she happily accepted. She’ll have a hard time wrangling support for her nomination, however, following news that she — like Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Elon Musk, Pete Hegseth, and of course Trump himself — has engaged in questionable behavior in the past.

Guilfoyle left her position at Fox News on bad terms, back in 2018, reportedly over sexual misconduct allegations. She faced accusations that, during her time as a host at Fox News, she engaged in inappropriate actions, reportedly forcing a female assistant to endure “degrading, abusive, and sexually inappropriate behavior.”

A multi-million dollar settlement ultimately allowed Guilfoyle to leave Fox News without deteriorating her reputation further, but with her ascension to the role of politician, old wrongs are bubbling back to the surface. Guilfoyle now becomes the latest in a long line of tarnished Trump appointees, something that doesn’t seem to bother the MAGA supporter base one bit. Even as we learn that those grocery prices he promised to slash will likely stay the same, and watch from afar as he assembles a veritable Justice League of criminals and crooked cronies.

Somehow, the people who voted Trump into office are more than fine with the nepotism, with the complete lack of qualified appointments, and even with all the sexual misconduct. The reality of Trump’s rampant lies is still setting in for the people who granted him a second term, but it’s set to come crashing down in just a few weeks, when he officially takes office. That’s when we’ll learn just how unqualified Guilfoyle is, how self-serving and callous Elon Musk is, and how little Trump cares for all those campaign promises he ran so successfully on.

