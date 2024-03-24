At least no one was running to hug him with tears in their eyes this time.

There is a reason we don’t see Eric Trump publicly supporting Daddy Dearest a lot like his older brother. Because when he does, he ends up uttering things like Donald Trump built the skyline of America, or oh, the latest one, admitting on TV that people are laughing at his father.

Let me walk you through the fiasco that is nowhere near reaching a conclusion seeing that Trump and team have less than 24 hours to furnish a $464 million bond in the civil fraud case. In fact, that’s what has Eric being even more scatter-brained than usual as he appeared on Fox’s “Sunday Morning Futures” and as the offspring of the petulant toddler who is running for 2024’s presidential election, he boasted to host Maria Bartiromo that “No one’s ever seen a bond this big.”

“Every single person when I came to them saying, ‘Can I get a half billion dollar bond?’ Maria, they were laughing. They were laughing.”

Okay, let’s break it down, Junior, shall we? We know your attempt was to convey that people are laughing with Trump at the large bond amount he has been slapped with, but the way you phrased it, it sounds more like your daddy is getting laughed at for daring to hope that insurance companies would be foolish enough to finance a fraudster like him.

But Eric is his father’s son, through and through, and thus decided to double down on the narrative on X (formerly Twitter), hoping that people would be rushing to agree with him.

The entire world is watching this unfold. The notion of seizing properties owned by the Former President of the United States (and the front runner for President in 2024) – properties belonging to a company that has NEVER missed a payment, never been in default, never breached a… — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) March 24, 2024

Though he is clearly unable to see what he did there, those having a blast on Twitter at his and Trump Sr.’s expense are ready to spark the needed awareness in the younger (and based on evidence, dumber) Trump.

Eric Trump – an idiot in search of a village. — insiderfilms (@insiderfilms1) March 24, 2024

Yeah, they're not laughing with you, they're laughing AT YOU!! Cuz it's not just the amount, they also know WHAT DIRT-BAGS you are. — Republican Swine (@RepublicanSwine) March 24, 2024

Eric trump, Daddy said he had ”$500 million in cash”! He can EASILY pay his judgement, and then cash out some of the billions he’s also claimed he has.



QUIT WHINING!!! Grow a pair and be a man! Your family are the biggest babies! No wonder people are laughing at you! https://t.co/GuYCxcgCsU pic.twitter.com/WAhKA7VJf2 — Oh you, oh yeah! The Republican Party is DEAD (@foolm1ns) March 24, 2024

Oh we’re watching. And we’re fucking giddy



Looking forward to you criminal motherfuckers, losing every dime your family has ever taken from anybody — WTFGOP (@DogginTrump) March 24, 2024

Eric Trump's defense of his dad's fines in New York is like trying to cover up a pile of garbage with a sprinkle of glitter. Sorry Eric, but no amount of sparkle can hide the stench of your dad’s corruption! 😂 — My reflections and Introspections (@Nto79549105) March 24, 2024

Yes, as usual, Eric has merged his old and fresh delusions in honor of his father. But look at the silver lining – at least no one is crying this time or giving him hugs in response to Trump Sr.’s plight.

Call it fake bravado or Eric’s inability to comprehend how iconically messy things are about to become for his father and himself, at least Trump doesn’t appear to be sharing his son’s sentiment as currently, the first indicted former president of the U.S. is having a major meltdown on Truth Social.

Screengrab via truth Social/@realDonaldTrump

Kind of playing it fast and loose with the phrase “absolutely nothing wrong” there, Trump, aren’t we?

Anyway, he has made it clear that it’s not like he doesn’t have the money to back the bond, so either he was lying or we might see another bond mysteriously appear out of thin air tomorrow or it really is time for the “firesale” that has rendered Marjorie Taylor Greene sleepless.