‘Apparently you despise her’: White House responds after French politician demands the U.S. return the Statue of Liberty

The White House has reacted after a French politician demanded that the U.S. return the Statue of Liberty, saying the country no longer embodies the spirit of the iconic monument.

Raphaël Glucksmann, a member of the European Parliament and the co-president of a small left-wing party in France, made the statements at a recent political appearance while speaking to supporters. He said the U.S. — which received the statue as a gift from France over 140 years ago — is now unworthy of the monument because Americans “have chosen to switch to the side of the tyrants,” in reference to the administration of Donald Trump.

Erected in the 1880s, the Statue of Liberty was gifted to the U.S. to formalize its diplomatic relations with France, as well as to enshrine the concept of American independence from Great Britain. However, according to Glucksmann, all that symbolism has been eroded thanks to the new president, whose drastic foreign policies have led Glucksmann to believe that Americans “despise” the Statue of Liberty. “Give us back the Statue of Liberty,” Glucksmann declared to supporters, who were reportedly heard applauding and whistling.

“It was our gift to you, but apparently you despise it,” he added. “So she will be happy here with us.” Despite his hopes otherwise, it’s highly unlikely that Glucksmann’s quest to return the Statue of Liberty to France would ever become a reality, since it is legally the property of the U.S. under UNESCO, the cultural arm of the United Nations. While perhaps the only comment we’d need is from Lady Liberty herself (I imagine, inexplicably, that she sounds like Dame Judi Dench), Karoline Leavitt took time to weigh in on Glucksmann’s demand.

“Absolutely not,” the White House press secretary said when asked whether the administration would entertain the idea. “My advice to that unnamed low-level French politician would be to remind them that it’s only because of the United States of America that the French are not speaking German right now,” she added, referencing American-French allyship during World War II in opposition of Nazi Germany. Leavitt concluded by declaring that France “should be grateful” to the U.S.

For what it’s worth, Glucksmann’s comments do not align with the stance of French president Emmanuel Macron, who is treading the fine line of collaborating with Trump while also pushing back against his aggressive tariff policies. Those policies came to a head last week, when Trump threatened to impose a 200% tariff on French alcohol imports, in response to the European Union’s plans for a 25% tariff on American whiskey. France is simply the latest country to have been drawn into Trump’s bizarre diplomatic and foreign policy manoeuvres.

Since his inauguration, Trump has taken aim at Mexico and China as the subject of his sweeping tariffs, and Canada, Greenland and the Panama Canal as the sites of proposed annexation. Elsewhere, Trump has repeatedly criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for his supposed role in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, and floated plans of “taking over” the Gaza strip amid the Israel-Palestine conflict.

