Are Melania and Barron Trump determined to avoid Donald Trump’s White House at all costs? Their behavior, examined

Melania Trump‘s plan to largely stay away from the White House with her son, Barron, is now mostly confirmed. As her husband, President-elect Donald Trump prepares to return to the White House, she’s dropped some clues about her hesitancy in embracing life under the political spotlight again — and this isn’t just about her awkward smiles during her public appearances with Trump we’re talking about here.

During Trump’s reelection campaign and legal battle, Melania’s absence was impossible to ignore. While other members of the Trump family, including Donald Jr., Eric, and even Tiffany, were front and center at rallies, events, and media appearances, Melania faded into the background. When Election Day arrived, she dutifully accompanied her husband to a polling station in Palm Beach and even stood by his side during his victory speech later that evening. However, she was nowhere to be found when the Trump family gathered at Mar-a-Lago for a celebratory photo op.

The viral snapshot, shared by Donald Trump Jr.’s daughter, Kai, on social media and cheekily captioned “The whole squad,” featured nearly every Trump family member, their spouses, and even Elon Musk with his son, X. The glaring absence of Melania in what was meant to be a family moment sparked speculation about her reluctance to engage in her husband’s second term as president.

Fast forward to the present and Melania’s statements in recent interviews suggest she’s trying to balance her responsibilities as the first lady with her role as a mother to Barron, her only child with Trump. Speaking on Fox & Friends on Jan. 13, Melania stressed her commitment to parenting, even as she is set to enter her second round as first lady.

“I will be in the White House,” she said. “And you know when I need to be in New York, I will be in New York. When I need to be in Palm Beach, I will be in Palm Beach. But my first priority is, you know, to be a mom, to be a first lady, to be a wife.” Analyzing her words, it seems Melania just confirmed that she’s still reluctant to fully embrace her role in the national government since she’s more focused on taking care of Barron even though the latter is already 18 and a college freshman at New York University.

"My first priority is, you know, to be a mom, to be a first lady, to be a wife. And once we are in on January 20, you serve the country."



Incoming first lady @MELANIATRUMP shares why this time will be a little different from the last. pic.twitter.com/EXT2Pq7OVX — Fox News (@FoxNews) January 13, 2025

According to the George W. Bush Presidential Library, public service is inherent to the role of the First Lady. Though not elected into the position, she is expected to take charge of all ceremonial functions on behalf of the president. Her position and proximity to the president also give her influence, so she’s expected to make use of it by engaging in certain advocacies and serving as a role model to everyone. It’s unclear how Melania plans to go about this for the second time, considering she’s making Barron her top priority.

Barron is also unlikely to be seen around the White House, given that he’s in college. Also, unlike his older half-siblings, who have embraced public roles in their father’s political orbit, he’s so far chosen a quieter path. As he is currently attending NYU, he’s been staying in the Trump family’s Manhattan penthouse. When asked about Barron’s presence in his dad’s second term, Melania said in her recent interview, “I think he will come and visit, yes.”

Melania and Barron photographed leaving Trump Tower earlier today, enroute to Bedminster for President Trump's birthday party. pic.twitter.com/V221cdySzi — Kathy Ultra MAGA (@KLUltraMaga) June 15, 2023

Barron’s decision to stay in New York, coupled with his mother’s divided commitments, raises questions about how often either of them will set foot in the White House. While Melania insists she will fulfill her duties as first lady, her focus on her son and their New York home suggests her presence in Washington might be limited.

Her biggest alibi is, of course, Barron. “I always respect Barron’s yes and no and what he likes to do, where he would like to be,” she said. The White House is not too far from the Big Apple though, so we’ll have to wait and see how the mother and son will carry out their plan to mostly stay away from the White House.

