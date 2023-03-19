As Trump rallies his base, Stormy Daniels finds support in the women of social media as trolls dare to target her

As Donald Trump rounds up his supporters, he might find himself in a serious skirmish with his foe Stormy Daniels.

Recently, the former president took to Truth Social to announce that he will be arrested in connection to an ongoing Manhattan probe into the hush money Trump paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels to buy her silence over their alleged sexual encounter. In his rant — which was in all caps and had plenty of grammatical errors — he made plenty of controversial claims before asking his supporters to protest for him.

After he shared his post about his upcoming arrest, which is yet to be officially confirmed, his supporters took to social media to air their grievances against the possibility and some resorted to trolling Daniels. But she refuses to bow down to the insults and instead asked all the women supporting her to have the floor on her behalf.

Immediately, Mad TV‘s Mo Collins and many others were there to back Daniels with their support.

You’re a badass Queen, and we thank you for your tenacity for justice! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼❤️ — themocollins (@THEMOCOLLINS) March 18, 2023

Shero! — teri weinberg (@TeriWeinberg) March 18, 2023

We're with you. Grateful you're willing to face off against a dictator wannabe. — Jill Wine-Banks (@JillWineBanks) March 19, 2023

Of course, that wasn’t going to stand long as Trump Supporters were bound to enter the conversation.

She is far from a queen — Mr_LOWER MERION (@LOWERMERION1995) March 19, 2023

But of course, none of the women standing beside Daniels were ready to take the insults lying down.

A Queen is in the eyes of the beholder. You don’t see her as I do. And many others too. Who you lifting up today? Anybody? — themocollins (@THEMOCOLLINS) March 18, 2023

You’re a strong woman who knows her power. — C. Deanne Rowe 👠 Author ☮️ (@CDeanneRowe) March 18, 2023

Even as the negative comments got even nastier, Stormy’s supporters kept throwing positive energy her way.

Girl! Smile, hold your head up and watch shit happen. This isn’t on you AT ALL 💅🏽 Trust that there are more who are with you than against. Trust the process. — DaQueenSpeaks (@DaQueenSpeaks) March 18, 2023

But no matter how much the two sides clash, the truth awaits to be seen. Trump’s former attorney, Michael Cohen, has done his time for the crimes of tax evasion, perjury in congressional testimony, willfully causing an unlawful corporate contribution, and making an excessive campaign contribution at the request of a candidate for the principal purpose of influencing an election. As a disbarred attorney with nothing left to lose, he testified that he indeed made a payment of $130,000 to Daniels regarding the alleged affair she had with the former president and has revealed that Trump reimbursed him for the amount.

It is probably because of Cohen’s testimony, especially when it comes to his involvement in paying off Daniels to keep her mouth shut before the 2016 presidential elections, that Trump predicted his arrest. While an indictment does seem viable, no one will be able to capture the perp walk for their social media as in a high-profile case like this, even though the one arrested is booked and fingerprinted like everyone else, they are not likely to be handcuffed and walked to a patrol car for everyone to see.

So, will Trump be or not be the first president in U.S. history to be indicted? Either way, Stormy Daniels has nothing to worry about as Trump already has a lot on his plate.