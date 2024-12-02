Aw, ‘influencer’ Lauren Boebert already deactivated her Cameo due to, like, concerns

Lauren Boebert is looking to spread her wings by adding “influencer” to her resume, although just like her political career, it’s already a trainwreck. Her cameo account was deactivated within days of being created.

That’s right, if you were hoping to get a personalized vid from the Colorado representative for the low price of $250 you’ve unfortunately missed your chance, as Boebert’s Cameo account mysteriously disappeared on Monday despite only being created on Saturday. She isn’t the first politician to start making Cameos, with figures like Matt Gaetz and George Santos turning to the website to help them make a quick buck. Boebert, of course, is always looking for a way to make money fast.

For those who don’t know, Cameo is a website that allows users to request custom videos from celebrities for a fee. It’s a great idea for a birthday present, although, as you’d expect, it can be pretty pricey. Some real big names like David Arquette, Malcolm Mcdowell, and Casper Van Dien use the site to make a little extra cash, although not even they charge as much as Bobo, Gaetz, and Santos.

Yes, you do get politicians on there from time to time, although the difference with people like Gaetz and Santos is that they had already left Congress when they started their accounts. Boebert is the first sitting member of Congress to offer custom videos on the app.

Before it disappeared Lauren posted an introductory video on the account expressing excitement at the prospect of “joining another platform where I can connect directly with supporters from all over the world.” Translation: I’m excited to scam as many of you suckers out of as much money as possible. She also listed herself as an “influencer” and “political commentator” and offered to record a range of messages from birthday wishes to “pep talks” — the last person I would ever want a pep talk from is Boebert. There was no mention of her being in Congress, which is just a smidge dishonest.

Lauren is in trouble

The fact that Boebert is actively involved in politics might have caused a problem for her. On Monday her account stopped accepting requests and disappeared shortly after. Many speculated that her get-rich-quick scheme might have been against House rules. There are specific rules that limit how much members can make from outside income. On top of this, sitting members are not allowed to make money from speeches.

So Lauren might be in trouble here, although probably not anymore as she deleted her account pretty quickly. However, it’s hard to believe she wouldn’t have been aware of these rules before making her account; the fact that she left her actual job title out of her account description proves she was hiding something. She knowingly broke House rules, can we fire her now?

What I really want to know is who would be foolish enough to actually pay $250 of their hard-earned cash to receive a lame two-minute video from one of the trashiest, cruel, and stupid members of the GOP? Are we sure she didn’t just delete her account out of shame after failing to make any profit whatsoever?

