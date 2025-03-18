Can Trump void Biden’s pardons?

President Donald Trump declared in a recent social media post that the pardons granted by Joe Biden to those involved in investigating the 2021 Capitol Building insurrection were “void” and “vacant” because they were allegedly signed with an autopen. The president made the claim in response to Biden preemptively pardoning the Jan. 6 House select committee and others who testified before the panel, just one day before he left office in January, 2025.

Trump wrote on Truth Social that the pardons his predecessor issued were “hereby declared void, vacant, and of no further force of effect, because of the fact that they were done by Autopen.” He also wrote that the Jan. 6 committee members “should fully understand that they are subject to investigation at the highest level.” Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger were among those on the investigative panel who were pardoned by Biden.

Trump’s declaration raised questions about Biden’s clemency powers and the legitimacy of autopen signatures, so how true is Trump’s claim that he can void presidential pardons?

Autopens have been used by former presidents for decades.

The “Pardons” that Sleepy Joe Biden gave to the Unselect Committee of Political Thugs, and many others, are hereby declared VOID, VACANT, AND OF NO FURTHER FORCE OR EFFECT, because of the fact that they were done by Autopen. In other words, Joe Biden did not sign them but, more… — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) March 17, 2025

While Trump’s claim that Biden even used an autopen to issue the pardons is unsubstantiated — since his mode of granting them is not known — they would nonetheless remain valid even if he did use one. The autopen, a device used to replicate handwritten signatures, has been used by presidents for decades, beginning with Harry Truman and continued by John F. Kennedy, Barack Obama and George W. Bush.

In fact, it was the lattermost president who ensured the use of an autopen by presidents would be as valid as a handwritten signature, with his Justice Department concluding at the time that “the president need not personally perform the physical act of affixing his signature” to official documents, including bills and pardons. “The president may sign a bill… by directing a subordinate to affix the president’s signature to such a bill, for example by autopen,” the Justice Department wrote of the practice at the time.

Pardoning powers have very few limits, regardless of the use of an autopen.

The person who was the real President during the Biden years was the person who controlled the Autopen!



Trump Truth Social Post 3/14/25 06:11 PM EST PM — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) March 15, 2025

Even if Biden did use an autopen to grant the pardons, it wouldn’t be enough to undo his clemency powers. The Constitution gives the president the exclusive authority to grant clemency with very few limits, and as such, there are no Constitutional grounds for Trump to “void” Biden’s pardons, even if they were signed by autopen. These pardoning powers, and the mode by which they are granted, date back to 1929, when the Justice Department held that “it is wholly for the president to decide” the method by which a pardon is handed down.

Trump doubled-down on the claim.

🚨REPORTER : “Are those [autopen] pardons from the former President now null and void?”



TRUMP: “I would say that they're null and void because I'm sure Biden didn't have any idea that it was taking place and somebody was using an autopen to sign off and to give pardons” pic.twitter.com/QfR5IZH4eK — jay plemons (@jayplemons) March 17, 2025

Despite the baselessness of his Truth Social post, Trump doubled-down on the claim that pardons would be voided. After sharing the post, Trump told reporters on board Air Force One that while “it’s not my decision” whether Biden’s pardons are honored, he would “say that they’re null and void, because I’m sure Biden didn’t have any idea that it was taking place, and somebody was using an autopen to sign off and to give pardons.”

