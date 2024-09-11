Did Vladimir Putin endorse Kamala Harris for President?

Millions of Americans tuned in to witness the very first standoff between presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump on Tuesday, Sept. 10.

Recommended Videos

The debate was fascinating, as viewers watched two completely contrasting candidates clash over immigration, access to abortion, the economy, and the vital question of the peaceful transfer of power. Analysis following the gripping evening largely named Harris the victor, despite plenty of naysayers on the right, after she firmly and eloquently addressed real policy points, and deftly landed numerous blows against the blustering bigot standing opposite her.

Most of the falsehoods dished out by Trump are already well-reported, including his claims that immigrants are “eating the dogs” of American citizens, but one accusation actually caught the attention of state-side voters. Trump, just moments after soundly praising the Russian president, claimed that Vladimir Putin endorsed Harris for president. Given Trump’s close relationship with Putin, and his utter refusal to voice his support for Ukraine in the war, it was broadly assumed that Putin would prefer the failed former president over Harris, so what gives?

Did Vladimir Putin actually endorse Kamala Harris?

When asked if he wants Ukraine to win, Trump refused to answer.



There’s no clearer sign—Trump is Putin’s puppet.#Debate2024 pic.twitter.com/lEsV74oA88 — Ted Corcoran (RedTRaccoon) (@RedTRaccoon) September 11, 2024

Donald Trump is a liar. We’ve all been well aware of that fact for years now, but he really underlined his distant relationship with the truth in the second 2024 presidential debate, in which he leaned heavily on untruths to make wild, bombastic points. He claimed that babies are being “aborted” post-birth — that’s called murder, bud — that immigrants are eating pets in Ohio, and once again repeated that the 2020 election was “rigged.” He also stated that his longtime Russian bestie, Vladimir Putin, threw his support behind Harris, a weird claim that is, bafflingly, true.

Vladimir Putin, the president of Russia, endorsed Kamala Harris for president in early September, once again adding outside influence to U.S. politics. It’s not an uncommon thing for Putin to do — in fact, his efforts to interfere in American elections go back years.

Putin’s endorsement of Harris is in no way the reversal it appears. Several news agencies noted, in the wake of his statement, that Putin appeared to be jesting with his praise for the candidate, particularly since her policies starkly oppose those of the notorious oligarch. Putin and Trump have been butt-buddies for years, so his decision to endorse Harris may seem strange, but it’s actually carefully targeted.

For most Americans, an endorsement from Putin is a distinctly bad thing. We’re not looking for our politicians to court votes from autocrats, so when one backs a candidate, it’s seen as a stain on their campaign. Which is exactly why Putin threw his weight behind Harris — he doesn’t want her to win. He knows full well how unpopular his endorsement will be, particularly among Democratic voters, and he’s working to stir the political pot and sway the minds of U.S. voters.

Don’t let his tactic work. While it is true that Putin snuck in an endorsement for Harris, it’s clear which candidate he wants to win. He and Trump have been tight from the start, and Putin is well aware that another Trump presidency will be good for Russia. During the debate, Trump refused to voice his support for Ukraine, instead asserting that he simply wants “the war to stop.” That signals to Americans everywhere, and to Putin himself, that he’s not necessarily looking to end the war via a Ukrainian victory. A Russian victory is just as — if not more — appealing to Trump, and that’s exactly what Putin is angling for.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy