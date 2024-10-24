Donald Trump has already revealed whether or not he’d run for president again should he lose in 2024

Donald Trump has run for president in three consecutive elections, but if he loses for a second time in 2024, will he run again in 2028?

Recommended Videos

After Trump lost the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden, it was no surprise that he was going to run again in 2024. Oddly, despite running in three consecutive elections against three different opponents, he’s never run against an incumbent, and 2024 marks his own first incumbent candidacy, thanks to Biden not running for a second term.

If Trump wins this election, I believe the GOP ticket in 2028 will be Vance/Gabbard.



Would you support this ticket? pic.twitter.com/mzjSshxd7i — End Tribalism in Politics (@EndTribalism) October 23, 2024

It’s possible that regardless of Trump’s future aspirations, the Republican Party itself may not want him to run again. The big question is whether the GOP will still be the party of Trump after a potential 2024 election defeat; will the party back candidates who are loyal Trump supporters, or will it step away from his long shadow? It won’t be easy, but deciding whether or not to move away from Trump-style politics could be the most important decision that the Republican Party faces if he loses this election.

Many have speculated that JD Vance and Tulsi Gabbard would run in 2028 after a second Trump term, but will that still be the case if Kamala Harris defeats him?

Regardless, at present, the party is at the mercy of Donald Trump, so the real question is whether or not Donald Trump himself wants to run again in 2028 if he loses in 2024.

In September, Donald Trump was interviewed at Mar-a-Lago by Sharyl Attkisson for her syndicated political morning show, Full Measure with Sharyl Attkisson.

At the end of the 23-minute interview, Attkisson asked two last questions related to Trump’s future. The first was about his health, which is important if he were to win the election.

Trump initially responded by saying, “Well, I used to play golf, but it seems to be quite a dangerous sport, in retrospect.” Trump is referring to the September 15th arrest of the man who was preparing to try to assassinate him at the Trump National Golf Club.

Then, in an exchange that’s challenging not to laugh at, Trump added, “I try to eat properly,” to which Attkisson replied, “I thought you eat hamburgers and cokes?” As if that’s not humorous enough, Trump then retorted, “I do, but proper hamburgers.”

How does @RealDonaldTrump stay healthy? It might have something to do with the hamburgers. pic.twitter.com/m3VwVKZdLm — Sharyl Attkisson 🕵️‍♂️💼🥋 (@SharylAttkisson) September 23, 2024

Unfortunately, he does not expand on what “proper hamburgers” are.

Attkisson ended the interview with one final question, asking “If you’re not successful this time, do you see yourself running again in four years?”

Trump gave an immediate and direct answer, saying simply, “No, I don’t.”

He quickly followed it up by adding, “I think that will be it. I don’t see that at all.”

One way or another, @realDonaldTrump says this is his final run for president. pic.twitter.com/GqsRnrhCwB — Sharyl Attkisson 🕵️‍♂️💼🥋 (@SharylAttkisson) September 23, 2024

Trump could not make it more clear that he will not be running in 2028, which is likely something that Democrats — as well as some Republicans — are grateful for.

Trump isn’t giving up hope for 2024, however. He did conclude his answer by noting as such, stating, “I think that hopefully we’re going to be successful.”

Considering Trump’s poor track record with women, from losing the E. Jean Carroll lawsuit to his caught-by-the-mic comments about the female anatomy, it seems like poetic irony ironic that if Trump loses the 2024 presidential election, one can honestly say that a woman ended his political career.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy