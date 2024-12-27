Donald Trump’s one wish becomes the unwanted confirmation that all is not well between him and wife Melania

It’s no secret that President-elect Donald Trump and his wife, Melania Trump, are not the most romantic when it comes to each other. The two have rarely engaged in PDA, and in the barely there moments that they did, Melania often looked like she was either in pain or not comfortable with her husband’s supposedly sweet gestures.

The apparent lack of intimacy between the two has long sparked speculations about what could be happening behind the scenes when it’s just the two of them. This Christmas, Trump’s seemingly innocent holiday post might have added more fuel to the fire — and possibly confirmed what many have long suspected about their union.

On Wednesday, Dec. 25, Trump, 78, took to Instagram to share a photo showing himself and Melania, 54, smiling while posing in front of Christmas trees. The businessman-turned-politician donned a classic suit and tie, while his wife posed in a white dress with a turtleneck and long sleeves. A text overlay at the bottom of the post read, “Merry Christmas 2024.”

At first glance, the post seemed like a wholesome gesture from the incoming POTUS. But a closer look led some eagle-eyed critics to quickly uncover why the holiday photo didn’t look right for them. Apparently, the photo Trump shared was not new, and it was not from last year, either. Based on a resurfaced tweet, the snap was taken all the way back in December 2018 when the couple celebrated Christmas at the White House.

The discovery sparked discussions online, with some questioning whether the recycled photo was a sign that they’re going through marital woes at present. Why else would a husband and wife not find time to pose for a simple holiday photo? Others poked fun at the idea that 2018 was probably the last time Melania smiled genuinely in the presence of her husband.

Merry Christmas from President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump. @POTUS & @FLOTUS are seen Saturday, December 15, in their official 2018 Christmas portrait, in the Cross Hall of the White House in Washington, D.C. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks) pic.twitter.com/nIuplZSDBe — Melania Trump 45 Archived (@FLOTUS45) December 18, 2018

However, many shrugged off Trump’s use of a dated photo as a matter of convenience. Considering Trump is busy preparing for his grand return to the Oval Office after his inauguration in January, his supporters defended that their ideal doesn’t really have a lot of time to devote to trivial matters. Of course, because he is busy threatening Canada, Panama, Greenland, and what not in his precious time, right MAGA?

When it comes to Melania’s presence in her hubby’s life, “highly suspicious” is the word you are looking for. After all, Melania largely avoided her husband’s campaign trail before the recently concluded national election. And then when it was time for Trump and his family to celebrate an early victory hours after Election Day, Melania was nowhere to be found. She did show up to the Republican Party’s gathering, but she made no effort to pose for the cameras when Trump and the rest of his family put on a united front for the American people to see.

Melania has still not addressed what happened that night. But considering she’s secured another four years of perks, privileges, and the spotlight, the returning First Lady does not seem to be enthusiastic about anything aside from seemingly avoiding her husband.

