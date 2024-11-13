Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 30: Rep. George Santos (R-NY) pauses while speaking to reporters outside the U.S. Capitol on November 30, 2023 in Washington, DC. Charged by the U.S. Department of Justice with 23 felonies including fraud and campaign finance violations, Santos is facing expulsion from the House of Representatives after the Ethics Committee reported that it found "substantial evidence" that he had violated the law. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
(Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Category:
Politics
News

George Santos admits how he and his poor choices sleep at night while teasing the last thing America needs

While America sleeps, Santos plots his next grift, dreaming of a White House heist.
Omar Faruque
Omar Faruque
|

Published: Nov 13, 2024 04:09 pm

In the dead of night, most folks might fret over the mundane — unanswered emails, the day’s missteps, or why their dog insists on sleeping horizontally on the bed. George Santos, however, has grander miseries to wrestle with…

Recommended Videos

…like the nagging regret of never making it to a Diddy party. But strange as it may seem,  the disgraced former congressman claims his sleepless nights are filled with heavier woes. Over on X, he aired out his soul, discussing his regrets, prayers, and his so-called “contributions” to Congress.

Hold on a minute, George. Let’s not gloss over the fact that you allegedly funneled campaign funds into your own personal vanity projects, like Botox injections and OnlyFans purchases, and who knows what else. 

Lest we forget, Santos was unceremoniously booted from Congress in January 2021, following a scathing investigation by the House Ethics Committee. They caught him red-handed, splurging donor dollars on personal pleasures and playing fast and loose with credit cards from contributors. Santos rightfully earned his spot as one of the six representatives in U.S. history to be expelled amid such disgrace. 

To add to his list of accolades, Santos has been accused of fabricating nearly every part of his life story — from heroic family tales related to the Holocaust and 9/11, to his involvement with a tragic mass shooting. On Aug. 19, he pleaded guilty to aggravated identity theft and wire fraud, facing up to 20 years in prison. Yet, he still finds the gall to lament over governmental operations as if he ever contributed positively. 

Reacting to his ludicrous statements, one user on X wittily commented:

When your political career is in the toilet, you might as well flush. But perhaps this crude advice should indeed be considered seriously, as it appears to have been the secret to enduring the long, tedious hours in court — just ask another convicted felon, who reputedly managed his courtroom boredom with similar tactics, leading to an environment so noxious that only sketches could capture the scene, not photographs. 

And it’s hard to keep a straight face, especially when Santos hints at a presidential run. “I never say never,” he claims. Just because he’s gathered more followers than a rat fan club doesn’t mean he’s ready to take on the Oompa Loompa himself

And yet, who knows? Maybe Santos will shock us all and actually make good on his threat to run for the highest office in the land. If recent elections have taught us anything, it’s that the American electorate is full of surprises. But for now, while the wheels of justice may turn at a glacial pace, they’re inexorably turning and creeping closer to a custom-fitted orange jumpsuit with “Santos” emblazoned on the back. And when that glorious day finally arrives, Santos will have plenty of time to reflect on his misdeeds and cook up his next grand delusion.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Omar Faruque
Omar Faruque
Omar is a seasoned writer specializing in all things entertainment. His approach to life and writing is the same: find the story in everything, and make sure to enjoy the ride. When not behind his keyboard, Omar is living his best life, whether that's channeling his inner superhero, trying to replicate anime recipes in his kitchen, or settling into his favorite coffee shop corner with a good book.