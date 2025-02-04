‘Great morning’: Idiot failson Donald Trump Jr. now in hot water for sadistic duck murder

If ever there were a time for Donald Trump Jr. to embroil himself in a scandal, now is the perfect time. Daddy Trump is effectively dominating the news cycle with tariff wars, erasing minority celebrations like Black History Month and MLK Day, and aggressive governmental overreach. Meanwhile, Elon Musk is prancing through various governmental agencies, denying his ties to Nazism and generally proving to be one of the least likable people on the planet.

Following in Daddy’s footsteps, the younger Trump accidentally filmed himself being a vile and horrible person, and while he isn’t molesting women or mocking the disabled, the 47-year-old is in some hot water.

The millionaire’s son recently took a trip to Italy to film a segment for his outdoor lifestyle publication, Field Ethos. In the video, shared by Trump’s brand, he can be seen hunting ducks from a foxhole in a lagoon.

After going on a shooting spree long enough to give even Laughing Dog from Duck Hunt pause, they pan over at least a half-dozen dead waterfowl. Pointing at a pile of rusty orange feathers from among a hoard of at least half a dozen waterfowl, Trump can be heard saying, “This is actually a rather uncommon duck for the area. Not even sure what it is in English, but incredible shoot.”

While the moment is brief, the death has put Italian authorities on high alert. The ruddy shelduck, or Tadorna ferruginea, is a species protected by law throughout Europe under the EU Birds Directive. It’s also protected by Italian law, and killing or possessing the bird comes with criminal charges.

The waterfowl is a migratory bird that winters in South Asia and breeds in southeastern Europe. While its global conservation status is not under immediate threat, environmentalists have warned that climate change will affect its breeding range.

The president of the Italian Hunting Federation, Massimo Buconi, told The Guardian that while it is not illegal for non-Italian citizens to hunt in the country, if the fowl is actually the ruddy shelduck, Trump could be in legal trouble.

Andrea Zanoni, a lawmaker for the Venato region of Italy, was much more forceful with her conviction that Trump will be prosecuted. ““This is a species protected throughout Europe by the EU Birds Directive and, of course, by Italian law,” he said, “[which] criminally punishes its killing and possession.”

The video, according to Zanoni, appears to have been filmed in the Pierimpie’ valley, near Venice, and he believes that it was shot in a special conservation area. The location has prompted him to push the regional authority to impose sanctions on the parties involved, and he has called for the license of the company that authorized the hunt to be revoked.

Another Italian politician, Luana Zanella, a member of the Green party, has escalated the matter to the environment ministry.

Trump has yet to weigh in on the matter, but text in the original video claims that the trip was on private land and that they “took measures to respect the local environment.” Trump is a well-known big game hunter. He’s gone on safari to Africa and hunted grizzly bears in Alaska. It’s estimated that during Trump’s first presidency, the first son spent at least $114,000 of taxpayer money to afford his hobby.

