He’s still our sour-faced VP, but at least JD Vance was soundly booed by a crowd at the Kennedy Center

Vice President JD Vance is quickly coming to the realization that his association with Elon Musk and President Donald Trump means he’ll be getting a lot more of the loud treatment. After running into swarms of protesters when his family went on a skiing vacation to Vermont in February, Vance and his Second Lady, Usha Vance, got yet another dose of American frustration while attending a show at the Kennedy Center. The crowd’s fury quickly erupted, and while it definitely put a damper on the Vance’s evening, it will certainly sound like music to any Never-Trump-guy’s ears.

JD Vance was booed at the Kennedy Center this evening pic.twitter.com/ORcWxEw9dG — CONSEQUENCE (@consequence) March 14, 2025

In a short clip shared across social media, the Vances can be seen taking a seat in the balcony section. As they enter, the crowd begins murmuring. Comments range from “Is that JD Vance?” to one angry woman snarling, “I hate that f****r.” Their individual complaints are quickly drowned out, however, as the bulk of the crowd begins to hiss and boo.

As their Secret Service detail sits around them, the couple shares a quick back-and-forth before Vance plasters a smile on his face and gives a cheeky wave. His response sends a shock wave of rage through the crowd. Trump supporters try to offer a resistance of whistles and cheers, but the outrage is far louder.

“Eat sh*t!” one woman hollers as the Vances smile down at the masses. One supporter offers a round of applause, but nothing sounds more depressing than one pair of hands clapping in a sea of boos.

“Could have been worse,” one commenter wrote, “he could have been at Ford’s (sic),” they said in reference to the theater where John Wilkes Booth assassinated Abraham Lincoln. “I hope he gets booed everywhere he goes,” another chimed in.

The Kennedy Center is a particularly sore subject at the moment. Shortly after the election, Trump was named Chair of the Board alongside Vance’s wife and Trump’s Chief of Staff, Susie Wiles. His appointment prompted Grey’s Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes to tender her resignation alongside several other longstanding members and contributors of the arts.

Their departure was quickly followed by the firings of 18 more board members, and Trump has promised to do away with any remnants of DEI that might be in the center — like a commemorative plaque that said the land belonged to the Piscataway and Nacotchtank native nations. You know, only the “woke garbage” that is “ruining” our country.

Donald Trump, and by extension, JD Vance, is working to dismantle some of the very best things about our country. Americans rely on Social Security, Medicaid, Medicare, school lunches, taxes to support infrastructure, and so much more that this administration is gunning for. They are actively talking about forcing Columbia University to cede control over parts of its curriculum to the government. To be silent now is to allow ourselves to be walked down a path that will irreparably damage the freedoms of our children and grandchildren.

Keeping victims silent is a key component to keeping them under an abuser’s thumb. Silence prevents help from coming, empowers abusers, and perpetuates the cycle. It might not be entirely the same, but getting loud also works when it comes to letting politicians know we the people are fed up with their crap.

So be loud, be furious, and never let the idea of being “rude” influence your desire to tell the likes of JD Vance to “eat sh*t.”

