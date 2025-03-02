JD Vance flies off to Vermont to ski but finds ‘furious’ America is waiting for him outside his suit-clad bubble

U.S. Vice President JD Vance attempted to embark on his first skiing vacation since Donald Trump’s inauguration, showcasing his remarkable work ethic after he spent days botching strong ally bonds, criticizing Europe for its “appalling setbacks,” and getting publicly fact-checked by other world leaders. But unfortunately for him, angry Vermont locals stopped him in his tracks on Sunday morning.

The protesters sought to ruin his travel plans on March 1, 2025, days after his disastrous meeting at the Oval Office with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The people of Waitsfield, Vermont, who chose to make Vance’s arrival anything but pleasant, made sure to pile onto the site of the road holding signs in support of Ukraine in the face of Russia’s ongoing invasion.

🚨 BREAKING: After torpedoing yesterday’s meeting with Zelensky, JD Vance fled to Vermont for vacation—only to be met by hundreds of furious protesters.



Couldn’t have happened to a better guy! pic.twitter.com/dv5mVIFeSl — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) March 1, 2025

Vance, who was traveling with his family, was met with messages that read “Stand with Ukraine,” “Trump serves Putin,” and the most scathing, “JD Vance, Zelenskyy is 10x the man you are.” Despite many Republicans claiming shouting matches, hostile atmosphere, and throwing weight around are things leaders should be doing, it’s clear Vance and Trump’s behavior that day has further soured reasonable people’s opinion of them.

Alongside international condemnation of how Trump’s administration handled the meeting, the good people of Vermont wanted to make their perspective clear. They also didn’t fail to mention suitgate (when a reporter asked Zelenskyy why he doesn’t wear a suit) with a sign that read, “Vance skis in jeans.”

Wow: JD Vance is apparently skiing in Vermont this weekend and the locals aren’t having it. Thousands have lined the streets in protest. pic.twitter.com/ngbRc0zPoG — Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) March 1, 2025

Axios reported that the Ukrainian president was advised by Trump’s team to ditch his usual military-style clothing for formal attire, but Zelenskyy refused. When questioned by Brian Glenn, White House correspondent for right-wing site Real America’s Voice, Zelenskyy explained, “I will wear a costume when this war is finished. Maybe something like yours. Maybe something better.” (It should be noted the Ukrainian word “kostium” means “suit” and is pronounced like “costume.”)

During the discussion, Vance repeatedly tried to undermine Zelenskyy, lambasting him for disagreeing with Trump in front of the media, calling it “disrespectful” to come into the Oval Office and try to litigate this in front of the American media.

“You bring people on a propaganda tour, Mr. President. Do you think that it’s respectful to come to the Oval Office of the United States of America and attack the administration that is trying to prevent the destruction of your country?”

He also patted Trump on the back after the U.S. President piled on to back him up, signifying just how much of a playground bully session it was for the duo.

Trump had already falsely claimed Ukraine started the war with Russia, called Zelenskyy a “dictator,” and said without evidence the Ukrainian President was unpopular with citizens. However, the lack of decorum in their meeting caused many Americans to feel embarrassed on their country’s behalf.

But for many, that embarrassment translated into ensuring Vance felt the heat of his actions and could not spend his vacation in peace. His family reportedly moved to a different location from their planned ski resort because of the protests, which had been organized earlier in the week. Despite the fact it would have gone ahead regardless, the meeting with Zelenskyy provided ample ammo for the demonstrators.

Hundreds of protesters gathered in Waitsfield on Saturday morning to protest Vice President JD Vance, who is visiting Vermont with his family for a ski trip this weekend. pic.twitter.com/gICcSJBU2a — Vermont Public (@vermontpublic) March 1, 2025

“I think [Friday’s] performance at the White House has probably galvanized even more people to come out today,” said Judy Daly of Indivisible Mad River Valley, the pro-democracy grassroots group that organized the protest. On Vermont Public Radio she added, “This is a group of people who have always been supportive of standing with Ukraine. However, I think yesterday’s performance at the White House has probably galvanized even more people to come out today.”

Given the mess he and Trump made of Zelenskyy’s presence in the Oval office and how they continue thumping their chests in pride, the Vice President and President of America better get ready to face the aftermath of their tactless and disgraceful actions.

