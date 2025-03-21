High school dropout Lauren Boebert celebrates Trump’s attempt to eliminate the DOE

In another embarrassing display of very public irony, Lauren Boebert has proven why staying in school is among the fetchest things a person can do.

Recommended Videos

The 38-year-old grandmother and representative for Colorado’s 4th congressional district has continued her staunch support of Donald Trump’s controversial efforts, this time supporting his attempt to destroy the Department of Education. After Trump signed an executive order to launch the dismantling, Boebert wasted no time taking to X and boldly declaring that the DOE is “DONE!” Never mind that Trump needs actual congressional approval before such a process can begin.

“The Left will fight this one HARD but it’s the only way to save our country from the woke indoctrination that has INFESTED our school system,” Boebert said in the tweet. “Our children deserve a REAL education, not the federal mess we have now.”

The Department of Education is DONE!



Thank you, President Trump!



The Left will fight this one HARD but it’s the only way to save our country from the woke indoctrination that has INFESTED our school system.



70% of eighth graders are not proficient in either reading or math yet… — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) March 20, 2025

Boebert is one to talk. She dropped out of high school after having a baby during her senior year, ultimately obtaining a GED instead of a diploma. She has since maintained that she is “proud” to have put her family above her education, which may partially explain why she joined the Republican Party after being raised in a liberal home. Despite having no additional education, she went on to represent Colorado’s 3rd district from 2021 to 2024 and then Colorado’s 4th district starting this year. If that sounds impressive, wait for it.

Let’s not forget that Boebert is perhaps best known for groping a man during a performance of Beetlejuice: The Musical, a disturbing decision that resulted in both of them being thrown out the theater. “Gropert” then dealt with further scandal when her then-17-year-old son, Tyler, was arrested for breaking into parked cars and stealing credit cards and other items. Tyler faced 22 charges including four felony counts of criminal ID possession and one felony count of conspiracy to commit a felony. Boebert presumably did not find this to be fetch, especially given that Tyler is the same child who made her a grandmother at 36.

Needless to say, her insistence that Trump’s mission to dismantle the DOE is a sound one was quickly met with backlash. “Lauren Boebert is what happens when ignorance isn’t just accepted in politics—it’s rewarded,” political strategist Chris D. Jackson said in response to her tweet. “You can’t make this up.”

A high school dropout celebrating the destruction of the Department of Education—you can’t make this up.



Lauren Boebert is what happens when ignorance isn’t just accepted in politics—it’s rewarded. — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) March 20, 2025

Another user noted that killing the DOE “won’t ‘fix’ schools, it’ll just gut funding, hurt working-class kids, and funnel money to private grifters. THIS IS A SCAM!”

Lauren Boebert barely has a GED, yet she’s out here pretending to be an education expert. The Department of Education doesn’t set curriculum—states already do. Killing it won’t ‘fix’ schools, it’ll just gut funding, hurt working-class kids, and funnel money to private grifters.… — No Kings Here (@Stop_Project25) March 20, 2025

One cheeky onlooker wondered if leaving education up to the individual states is the best way for kids to learn about Earth’s true form.

Ah yes, because nothing says 'quality education' like letting each state decide if the Earth is flat or if dinosaurs were Jesus' pets. — A Very British Dad in America (@MChowdry) March 20, 2025

Another pointed out that perhaps Boebert should have stayed in school after missing a few “crucial milestones” during her tenure.

You should go back through! You definitely missed crucial milestones in your education. — FunWarrior (@biggestfan89) March 21, 2025

Oops, Boebert’s rap sheet certainly isn’t doing her any favors.

This high School dropout became a grandmother at the age of 36 by a son who was arrested for multiple felonies.



Education goes a long way kids. Stay in school. — Joseph 🇲🇽🇺🇲🏳️‍🌈 (@GayVlogViewer) March 21, 2025

It’s important to remember that Trump will need congressional approval in order to shut down the DOE. Sadly, per CNN, the agency has already announced that nearly half its staff is planning on leaving through layoffs or voluntary buyouts. Given that the DOE provides billions of dollars to support students from low-income and impoverished families, there is much concern about individual states and school districts having the power to decide how educational funds are spent. Republicans like Boebert continue to claim that the DOE is “woke” and the pinnacle of Democrats’ DEI agenda, but the truth is that the DOE also supports students with disabilities. Shifting services for deaf and blind students over to the Department of Health and Human Services, as Trump wants to do, could make it more difficult for them to get what they need. This is one of many issues a DOE dismantling will create ⏤ not that that bothers Boebert.

“Now the money will go back to the states and we’ll get QUALITY education again,” she concluded in her tweet, sans analysis of exactly how such a feat will be achieved. But never fear, America ⏤ when she’s not busy screeching about Al Greene’s “pimp cane” or praying over Trump like a Jesus Camp survivor, Lauren Boebert is clearly someone who knows a “QUALITY” education when she sees one.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy