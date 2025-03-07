‘Serial adulterer ‘prays’ for serial adulterer’: Lauren Boebert praying over Trump is gently giving ‘Jesus Camp’

When most people think of morality, a few key figures come to mind, and none of them are Donald J. Trump.

Or Lauren Boebert, for that matter. Across history, people like Martin Luther King Jr. and Ghandi carved out a section for themselves by living remarkably virtuous lives, fighting to protect others and leaning on principals that far outlived them. Trump and Boebert have likewise secured their own little section in the history books, but they won’t be remembered for their good deeds — or their godliness.

Donald Trump is a serial adulterer, a convicted felon, a sexual abuser, a swindler, a liar, a grifter, and an all-around creep. His virtuous qualities, assuming he ever had any, died years ago, leaving behind the heavily-tinted husk now leading the United States of America. He claims to be a “godly” man, but his familiarity with scripture begins and ends with how it can be used to manipulate the public.

Boebert, meanwhile, has a laundry list of her own un-Christian transgressions to contend with. Beetlejuice certainly didn’t see her at her most devout, and a range of other behavior — from reportedly cheating on her husband to propping up her criminal son — sure hasn’t landed Boebert on Jesus’ shortlist.

But will that stop this pair of morally bankrupt swindlers from manipulating God to their ends? Of course not! Which saw yet another staged bit of performative religion kick off at the White House this week, when Boebert joined Representatives Andy Ogles and Tim Burchett for a bit of insincere prayer.

The resulting images are discomfortingly cultish and inarguably fabricated, as Boebert sprints to social media to tout herself as a good Christian woman. Maybe if she shouts loud enough, proclaiming that “President Trump was saved by God to SAVE AMERICA,” God will forget about a little bit of casual public groping. Certainly swearing to “PRAY for him and our First Lady Melania Trump” will be enough to buy her a spot at heaven’s gate, right?

Sorry Bobes, but pretty sure God’s memory is a touch longer than that. Your prayers are all well and good, but until you start matching those words with actions, you’re in for an interesting meeting with your maker.

Now, I’m not a religious woman myself, but I was raised religious, and I respect what religion means to so many people out there. And even from my fringe position, it’s close to infuriating to see two people so distinctly removed from God’s teachings attempt to wield religion as a lever to boost their political careers.

Commenters did not take Boebert’s post lying down, instead littering responses with clown emojis, caricatures of her extremely moral Beetlejuice behavior, and questions about the Comperatore family. Corey Comperatore wasn’t as lucky as Trump was, when those shots rang out in Butler, Pennsylvania, and to claim that Trump was “saved by God” even as the Comperatore family was planning a funeral is awful optics, at best.

Serial adulterer "prays" for serial adulterer.

It’s simply not impressive to watch as “serial adulterer “prays” for serial adulterer,” as one commenter noted. The whole situation is much more akin to a nightmare Jesus Camp scenario than anything close to godly, but good luck explaining that to these performative airheads. The insidious nature of right-wing indoctrination is perfectly encapsulated in that trio of images, yet Trump and Boebert see it as something to be celebrated. This new MAGA brand of Christianity sure doesn’t seem Christian to me.

