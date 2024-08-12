‘His wildly unpopular agenda of cutting taxes for the rich’: While Donald Trump screeches about Kamala Harris ‘CHEATING,’ Pete Buttigieg offers another master class in reason

Hell hath no fury like an untalented, entitled rich kid getting called out. Sadly, the United States of America have felt the brunt of that truism thanks to Donald Trump.

Despite breaking countless laws, lying like there’s no tomorrow, and attacking everyone from veterans to the disabled, the former Apprentice host remains a stain on national politics and has a genuine shot at becoming the president again in 2024. However, it’s not all plain sailing for the convicted felon and failed casino owner, as in recent weeks a resurgent Democratic Party surges in the polls, while the MAGA campaign has been faltering. All the while, the Republican candidate is scrambling in the only way he knows how: by completely disregarding the truth.

Many of Trump’s lies are admissions, and that’s true of his most recent attempt at taking on Democratic nominee Kamala Harris. The former president has recently been claiming on his social network Truth Social that Harris overlaid an A.I.-generated crowd onto film of her at an airport and has been playing the same trick at her campaign rallies. Trump went on to call this “ELECTION INTERFERENCE.”

Trump has continuously lied about the size of the crowds he gets, most famously at his inauguration in 2017. He is also facing federal charges for election interference for his role in the Jan. 6 riots.

Based on this sane, rational, fact-based statement, do you think there's any chance if he loses on 11/5 he'll claim it was a "RIGGED ELECTION"?



A) Absolutely NOT

B) 💯%#DementiaDonOld 🤯 pic.twitter.com/STnSWCuTOB — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) August 11, 2024

While Trump becomes increasingly unhinged, the Democrats are showcasing their new organization and fighting spirit by turning his usual lines of attack against him. One of the best operatives when it comes to this tactic is Pete Buttigieg, the current secretary of state for transport. The politician pointed out that Trump was probably just trying to deflect the national conversation away from his own unpopular policies, especially those around taxation and abortion.

Telling an easily disproven lie that only calls attention to her huge crowds… has to be for a reason.



Likeliest reason: get us talking about anything but his wildly unpopular agenda of cutting taxes for the rich and dismantling access to abortion nationwide. — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) August 11, 2024

The Trump campaign has lost ground in recent weeks as voters take a closer look at policy positions. The Heritage Foundation’s Project 2025, and Trump’s close connections to the group, is one of the biggest issues the Republican candidate is facing at the moment, with voters unhappy at how wide-ranging and extreme the measures are. This is especially true when it comes to civil rights and women’s healthcare, two big hot-button issues in this election.

With debates looming, it’s a real make-or-break moment for MAGAs in this election cycle. Their candidate is faltering and becoming increasingly unhinged in public. Additionally, Trump’s running mate JD Vance is proving to be astonishingly unpopular and laden with controversy, even among the American right. As the pressure builds, it will be interesting to see where Trump’s increasingly fragile mental state leads him next.

