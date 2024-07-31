‘I like that’: Kamala Harris said these 6 words to Donald Trump and now Stephen King is reaching for his popcorn

After watching two grandpas battle it out in a display of dueling senility during the last presidential debate, many Americans are breathing a sigh of relief that we might be spared that embarrassment in 2024.

Recommended Videos

Enter Kamala Harris, the vice president turned presumptive Democratic nominee, who’s injecting some much-needed energy and coherence into the presidential race. She is bringing a fresh vitality to the campaign trail that was sorely lacking in Joe Biden‘s bid for re-election. Sorry Joe, but when your biggest applause line is managing to string together a complete sentence, it’s time to pass the torch. And pass it he did, stepping aside for his VP to take center stage. Harris wasted no time making waves, holding a raucous rally in Atlanta where she called out her Republican rival Donald Trump, daring him to stop waffling and commit to debating her. “Donald, say it to my face,” she taunted, prompting a giddy response from an unexpected corner of the Twitterverse.

None other than horror maestro Stephen King, who’s never been shy about sharing his political hot takes, grabbed his virtual popcorn and settled in for the show. King’s tweet is just the cherry on top of a series of endorsements and public nods that have marked a significant week for Harris. From the celebrity-packed “White Dudes for Harris” Zoom fundraiser to the historic $200 million raised in record time, it’s evident that there’s a strong wind at her back.

Kamala Harris: "Donald, say it to my face."

I like that. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) July 31, 2024

Harris’s campaign coffers are now overflowing with cash — quadrupling what Biden managed in his entire April stretch during the last election cycle. It sends a clear signal to both allies and adversaries: Kamala Harris is not just playing to play; she’s playing to win. And let’s be real— like Stephen King, who’s probably stockpiling more popcorn, the prospect of watching Harris absolutely eviscerate Trump in a debate is a spectacle no one would want to miss.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy