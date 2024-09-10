‘I’M SCREAMING’: A savage new Harris/Walz ad highlights what might be Donald Trump’s greatest lie

Folks, by now, anyone who’s spent more than a nanosecond listening to Donald Trump’s verbal diarrhea knows that the man is the embodiment of that nursery rhyme, “Liar, liar, pants on fire!” But the greatest lie of the self-proclaimed “stable genius”? Could it be…

His covert blueprint for solving global warming with nothing but a box of matches and a snow cone machine?

His insistence that he was the original artist behind the Mona Lisa’s smile?

His groundbreaking discovery that the moon is, in fact, a lost golf ball from one of his more aggressive tee-offs?

Or perhaps his visionary claim that he, not Newton, identified gravity — by observing not an apple, but his own falling poll numbers?

Setting aside these hyperbolic quips, one still can’t deny that Trump’s lies are grandiose, from claiming he had the “biggest inauguration crowd ever” (he didn’t), to insisting he won the 2020 election (he didn’t).

Now, the Harris/Walz campaign is taking dead aim at Trump’s cavalier disregard for the truth in a blistering new ad. The 43-second gut-punch, unleashed on X, starts with a simple declaration: “Donald Trump has a real problem with the truth.” From there, the ad launches into a dizzying montage of some of Trump’s most outrageous and offensive falsehoods.

One particularly galling example showcases Trump shamelessly taking credit for capping insulin prices at $35, a measure that was actually part of the Inflation Reduction Act signed into law by President Biden in 2022, long after Trump had skulked out of the White House. The ad juxtaposes Trump’s boast with footage of Biden signing the legislation, making it clear who really deserves the credit.

The ad also eviscerates Trump for his abysmal environmental record, or lack thereof. Despite Trump’s declaration that he had “the best environmental numbers,” the grim reality is that he spent his presidency gleefully shredding protections and scornfully dismissing the existential threat of climate change. Trump withdrew the United States from the Paris Climate Agreement, a global pact aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions and combating climate change. And he appointed fossil fuel lobbyists and climate change deniers to key positions in his administration, undermining the very agencies tasked with protecting our environment.

The most bizarre and unhinged moment in the ad comes when Trump has the audacity to claim he’s “better-looking” than Vice President Kamala Harris. Setting aside the indisputable fact that beauty is subjective (and that Trump’s corpulent visage could generously be described as “well-weathered” while his hair, a marvel of engineering that defies both gravity and good taste, looks like a mangy, rabid possum desperately clinging to his scalp for survival), it’s unfathomable why Trump thought this was a salient point to make. Is he running for president, or vying for the title of Miss Congeniality?

Unfortunately, the truth is that Trump’s physical appearance is the very least of his 99 shortcomings. He’s a 78-year-old alleged billionaire who spends his days whining about how unfairly he’s been treated, even as he enjoys a life of privilege and luxury that most people can only dream of. In stark contrast, the Harris/Walz campaign is focused on the bread-and-butter issues that truly matter to hardworking, everyday Americans. With ads like this, they are offering a fresh perspective, a way forward that isn’t mired in the muck of Trump’s narcissism.

