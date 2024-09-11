‘I’m talking now, if you don’t mind’: Donald Trump’s inability to stop interrupting anyone who isn’t Donald Trump underscores Kamala Harris’ entire campaign strategy

Can you believe that the debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump was only an hour and a half long? Sat there listening to Trump yapping it felt like it went on for days, the man really does love the sound of his own voice way too much.

Perhaps he was hoping if he spoke enough Harris wouldn’t be able to get a word in edgewise and therefore wouldn’t have the chance to call him out on his BS. It almost worked, with Trump effectively snagging a few extra minutes of talking time by just talking over the moderators and his opponent at certain points. Watching them try and move onto the next topic while the former president simply talks over them until they give in was painful, but we should expect no less from Donald at this point. Despite this, he still got his butt handed to him by Kamala.

Trump did not appreciate being spoken over

Of course, when anyone else dared to talk out of turn, the convicted felon was quick to chastise them for daring to speak at the same time as him. One particularly catty exchange caught the attention of viewers as Trump began accusing Harris of wanting to defund the police. Although her microphone was off at the time, you can faintly hear the Democratic candidate say “that’s not true,” as she smiles in disbelief and shakes her head.

The interruption did not sit well with Trump, who responded, “Wait a minute, I’m talking now, if you don’t mind please.” He then followed it up with another remark, asking, “Does that sound familiar?” The question is referring to the vice presidential debate from way back in 2020 when Harris cut off Mike Pence saying, “Mr. Vice President, I’m speaking,” after he had interrupted her.

Despite it being four years ago, it’s clear that Trump hasn’t forgotten the moment, even bringing it up earlier this month, calling her treatment of Pence “vicious” and “horrible,” according to The Hill. Does Trump remember that he and Pence aren’t even friends anymore? Regardless, I’m sure he’s been waiting for the perfect moment to get revenge on Kamala. In fact, the incident repeats itself while Trump is talking about his buddy Vladimir Putin. Although it’s hard to hear what Harris says, the Republican candidate tells her to be “quiet please.”

All of this would be alright if he wasn’t just as bad, if not worse for interrupting others — it’s just a bit hypocritical of him, is all I’m saying. Eventually all his talking just starts to sound like white (supremacist) noise as he continuously babbles about nothing of substance. But then again, letting the man talk might not be the worst move on Kamala’s part, after all, he’s pretty good at making himself look bad, and even contradicting himself at points.

One of Harris’ highlights came when she made a plea to Americans to “not go back” to the chaos, the constant lies, and the incessant yammering from the Trump campaign. His behavior during the debate on September 10th is a perfect example of what it would be like. Could you handle four more years of that? I know I couldn’t.

