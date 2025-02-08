It’s time to address that 70-year-old MAGA animal who thinks it’s ‘law of the jungle’ to ‘smack around’ women

What is more aggravating than a brazenly misogynistic man? Answer: A man who acts as if he is an ally, claiming he “loves women,” all the while reinforcing the same kind of patriarchal mentality that has forced upon women a subservient position in society for most of human history. You find no shortage of examples of the latter stance as part of the MAGA group mentality.

Recommended Videos

Why is being blatantly women-hating less exasperating? Because those who have discernibly subscribed to misogyny – think Nick Fuentes and his ‘your body, my choice’ barbarity – are more easily painted as clowns by both sides of the political aisle – except for extremists. On the other hand, those who pretend to care about women, all the while making feminists and women focusing on their autonomy and self-sufficiency the butt of every joke, usually leave some plausible deniability that they are not sexist, they simply care about women’s condition in society…

… which brings us to Daily Wire host Andrew Klavanis, the sort of man whose frail white male pride is consistently on full display. And yet, he is seen as an example by people who also need a boost to their fragile egos. However, he may have lost some of his following with his recent hot crappy take on domestic violence, especially the fraction of his followers who (unfathomably) are women.

Perpetuating prejudiced and pernicious rhetoric based on the “laws of the jungle”

I actually said exactly that. I wasn’t talking about what should happen but about what does happen. — Andrew Klavan (@andrewklavan) February 3, 2025

Anyone who unironically cites Rudyard Kipling, the man who wrote both The Jungle Book and The White Man’s Burden, raises immediate red flags. Worse still, if this person claims Kipling “was right about everything,” while giving him a pass because “he was racist in the way people were in his time.”

“There are certain things,” Klavan said towards the end of episode 1215 of his video podcast, “that may not be nice, that may not be fair, they may not even be good, but if you don’t follow them, you die.” Admittedly, this is a wild segue into his following point: How a woman who does not behave “in a civilized way” should not be surprised if she gets “smacked around” by her partner. The political commentator even seems to know that what he’s about to say should not leave his mouth, nonetheless, he’s “gonna say it out loud.”

The 70-year-old goes on to make the unsubstantiated claim that “a substantial number of women” who end up in the hospital after being beaten by their partners “threw the first punch.” So, in his view, while women are inherently weaker than men and will break their delicate womanly knuckles if they throw a punch, they will also get instantly knocked out if their partner happens to lift his manly man hands at her provocation. Judging by his previous hot takes, he also likely believes that most of these irrationally belligerent women must be Left-leaning.

Dear goddess of fertility, please take away from women any man who speaks about women in the way Andrew Klavan does. https://t.co/2z2Vlehh5w — Andreia Nobre 💚🤍💜 (@Andreia_O_Nobre) February 4, 2025

Of course, in his problematic monologue, Klavan had to throw in some caveats of plausible deniability, underpinning his comments with proclamations of his love for women, remarking how “if a woman respects her husband he should treat her like the queen of the world,” and how “enamored” he is with his own wife. All the same, he advises his audience to “find that woman that doesn’t need to be smacked around in order to behave in a civilized way.”

Klavan is the kind of Right-wing pundit who comes across a study breaking down how, in pre-historic times, women were more than “childrearers and gatherers,” describing how “not only did pre-historic women engage in the practice of hunting but their female anatomy and biology would have made them intrinsically better suited for it,” and he loses his God-loving mind. This study had to “obviously” be fake because, how dare women be better at something that he always deemed they would be intrinsically inferior at? And, after all, this kind of study does not abide by the far more reliable “laws of the jungle.”

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy