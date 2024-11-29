Forgot password
Kamala Harris, Matt Gaetz, and Donald Trump
Photos by Kent Nishimura/Getty Images, Steven Hirsch-Pool/Getty Images, and Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Category:
Politics
News

Latest Political Tea: Gutter rat Gaetz begs for cash as Don does the dump dance and Marj gives ‘brainless banshee’ new meaning

Just wait until you hear Lauren Boebert's new hobby.
Nahila Bonfiglio
Ash Martinez
Omar Faruque
and 
Christian Bone
|

Published: Nov 29, 2024 06:00 am

The great holiday hangover has descended upon us once again, folks. There’s nothing left but the fading scent of pumpkin spice and the cold, hard truth that we’ve devoured our body weight in mashed potatoes… again.

Recommended Videos

But as Turkey Day retreats, let’s look on the bright side — at least we weren’t stuck passing the gravy to Matt Gaetz at the family gathering as he entertains us with tales of his latest “adventures” with minors. A moment of silence for Gaetz’s sister-in-law, Roxanne Luckey — girl, we’re sending you our deepest sympathies.

Fortunately, Gaetz has been gated off from polite society. But don’t celebrate too soon, as it seems he’s found a sneaky way to barge back into our lives via Cameo. Birthdays, anniversaries, and yes, even your dog’s bar mitzvah are now all fair game as he smirks his way onto the personalized video platform to make himself a quick buck. And guess what? Another clown equally unworthy of the cabinet is joining him. You guessed it: Lauren “Bobo” Boebert is now his partner in Cameo misdemeanors, squeezing in shout-outs between grandmotherly duties and her son’s court dates.

At least Boebert pretends to be hustling, which is more than we can say for her compatriot in chaos, Marjorie Taylor Greene. When Marj isn’t busy spinning tales about Jewish space lasers, playing bathroom bouncer, or witnessing Democrats’ weather wizardry, she’s occupied with earth-shattering tasks like renaming post offices. Gentle reminder that your tax dollars are fueling these pivotal contributions. As MTG takes on the role of top doggy DOGE, what can we expect? More of the same revolutionary non-achievements, no doubt. We’re right there with AOC, shaking our heads and saying, “Enjoy, fellas!” 

Thankfully, as we shuffle past this carnival of kooks, there’s also chatter that Kamala Harris is suiting up for another rumble. As we breathe a sigh of relief over that revelation, let’s take a deep breath and review another week filled with idiotic and generally unfathomable rumblings from the biggest idiots in American politics.

Matt Gaetz’s new gig proves some Americans have zero financial literacy

Matt Gaetz
Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Matt Gaetz has only been “funemployed” for a few days now, but like any good Republican, the disgraced politician has already found a way to whore himself out to the public. Like his former colleague, sentient turd George Santos, the 40-year-old Gaetz has fled to Cameo, a website where anyone can purchase personalized short videos from celebrities. For just 500 bucks, his adoring fans can hear a few words of whatever the alleged pedophile considers wisdom. What a steal!

As a member of Congress, Gaetz raked in around $174k a year, so he shouldn’t be that strapped for cash, but even Santos admitted to being a whopping $800k in debt when he joined the site. Now that he’s unemployed, perhaps Gaetz is just desperate for a little something to line his pockets. Whatever his reasons, the former senator’s wife, Ginger Gaetz, still has his back. She jumped on social media to celebrate her man’s decision to step back from his nomination, but her attempts to make her rat-faced husband look like James Bond fell just as flat as his career. Gaetz has been one of the loudest MAGA cheerleaders over the last few years, but now that he’s of no more use to Daddy Trump, we can’t wait to see how quickly he follows Rudy Giuliani’s short trip to rock bottom.

Sorry, MAGAts: Queen Kamala is not giving up

Kamala Harris
Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

There’s no denying that Kamala Harris ran an absolutely incredible 2024 campaign. She entered the race remarkably late, was a clear underdog from the start, and yet managed to stir up enough energy to inspire over 74 million people to vote for her ⏤ a feat nothing short of superheroic. Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough to topple dumpy Donald, which means we’re headed fast into another four years of depravity, mismanagement, and constant stress. Fun!

Four years is a long time, but it also goes by in a flash. And the next four years could be capped by our first female president — for real this time — if rumors about Harris’ plans for the future are to be believed. Though we’ll have to endure another hellish swath of mindless Trump years before it can come to pass, another Harris ticket might be in our future, meaning there’s a light — however small — at the end of the orange-tinted tunnel.

To get the rest of the delectable tea, which this week includes Marjorie Taylor Greene’s quest for a brain, stinky Don’s raging hypocrisy, and Lauren Boebert’s head-scratching new hobby, be sure to sign up for WGTC’s They Said What?! Newsletter.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
Author
Image of Nahila Bonfiglio
Nahila Bonfiglio
Nahila carefully obsesses over all things geekdom and gaming, bringing her embarrassingly expansive expertise to the team at We Got This Covered. She is a Staff Writer and occasional Editor with a focus on comics, video games, and most importantly 'Lord of the Rings,' putting her Bachelors from the University of Texas at Austin to good use. Her work has been featured alongside the greats at NPR, the Daily Dot, and Nautilus Magazine.
Author
Image of Ash Martinez
Ash Martinez
Ash has been obsessed with Star Wars and video games since she was old enough to hold a lightsaber. It’s with great delight that she now utilizes this deep lore professionally as a Freelance Writer for We Got This Covered. Leaning on her Game Design degree from Bradley University, she brings a technical edge to her articles on the latest video games. When not writing, she can be found aggressively populating virtual worlds with trees.
Author
Image of Omar Faruque
Omar Faruque
Omar is a seasoned writer specializing in all things entertainment. His approach to life and writing is the same: find the story in everything, and make sure to enjoy the ride. When not behind his keyboard, Omar is living his best life, whether that's channeling his inner superhero, trying to replicate anime recipes in his kitchen, or settling into his favorite coffee shop corner with a good book.
Author
Image of Christian Bone
Christian Bone
Christian Bone is a Staff Writer/Editor at We Got This Covered and has been cluttering up the internet with his thoughts on movies and TV for over a decade, ever since graduating with a Creative Writing degree from the University of Winchester. As Marvel Beat Leader, he can usually be found writing about the MCU and yet, if you asked him, he'd probably say his favorite superhero film is 'The Incredibles.'
