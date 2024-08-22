‘Makes the RNC roll call look like a funeral’: Side-by-side comparison of divergent political conventions underlines the USA’s 2 possible paths into 2025

It’s no secret that the Democratic National Convention is riding a wave of buzz that’s more akin to the Oscars than to a standard political event (which, for all their importance, can sometimes be a snooze-fest).

From mic drop moments courtesy of high-profile Democrats to starry celebrity appearances, the four-day convention has delivered a well-deserved dose of DNC mania, especially compared to its doom-laden counterpart in the Republican National Convention.

That event took place in Milwaukee last month, and political junkies have flocked to social media to make note of the sharp contrasts between the roll calls of the two conventions. For its part, the RNC enlisted Vicki Drummond, secretary of the Republican National Committee, to conduct the roll call, with a resulting funeral-like ceremony that lacked a certain je ne sais quoi, shall we say.

Meanwhile, the DNC held no punches in delivering its roll call, which was soundtracked by a rapper Lil Jon’s live performance of his song “Turn Down For What” and served as a masterclass in extravagance. Delegates were seen dancing joyously as a playlist featuring hits by Beyonce and Bruce Springsteen blasted through the speakers, more than compensating for the je ne sais quoi that the RNC seemingly couldn’t muster.

The DNC roll call makes the RNC roll call look like a funeral. pic.twitter.com/YvHzk6SOnG — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) August 21, 2024

The Lincoln Project took to X to share a side-by-side comparison of these convention moments, offering a look into the atmosphere of what might await us depending on who wins the election in November. “The DNC roll call makes the RNC roll call look like a funeral,” The Lincoln Project wrote, alongside clips of the two vastly different energies at the respective conventions.

It’s a question of whether you’d prefer to be dancing through a four-year presidential term or spending the majority of it trying to decipher whatever Donald Trump might be rambling about. I’m not even that good of a dancer (though my mom disagrees), but I’d much rather bust a move to Beyonce than Kid Rock.

In any case, it’s not the first time observers have drawn comparisons between the competing conventions. Earlier this week, one X user noted how figures like the former First Lady, First Daughter, and Vice President did not speak at the RNC, while the DNC set the stage for speeches by Michelle and Barack Obama, as well as Ashley and Jill Biden.

What all of it amounts to is a decision between a funeral and a dance party, and while the former sometimes has great nibbles, the latter is perhaps more sustainable for the next four-year turn in the White House. As my mom would say, get your dancing shoes on!

