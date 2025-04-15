Marjorie Taylor Greene ex-husband makes humiliating apology and big payout after hurling racist abuse from Cybertruck

You’re not going to believe this, but Marjorie Taylor Greene‘s ex-husband Perry Greene isn’t a very nice guy! On March 31, three female Muslim college students were quietly praying in a mall parking structure in Alpharetta, Georgia, when Greene pulled up in his Tesla Cybertruck (of course it was a Cybertruck…).

Recommended Videos

He began yelling unprompted racist abuse, demanding to know where they were from and screaming that they were worshipping a “false god”. Disturbed and scared by this ranting lunatic in an ugly car, the women began to leave, only for Greene to follow them.

As the women later told Atlanta News First: “Attack after attack, insult after insult. All of it was just out of pure hate and his disgust of us, which I don’t understand.” Consequences arrived swiftly, with Greene rapidly brought to task for his abhorrent and bizarre tantrum by Ali Awad, aka @ceolawyer, who has now detailed what happened:

Some racist yelled and cursed at 3 young Muslim women from inside his Tesla truck for 3 minutes.



That man was Perry Greene, the ex-husband of Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene.



So I made him apologize privately to them and their families for over 20 minutes, then sit for… — ceolawyer (@ceolawyer) April 15, 2025

In some efficient and deeply satisfying lawyering, Awad said he “made him apologize privately to them and their families for over 20 minutes, then sit for Friday sermon at their mosque to get educated about Islam, and then issue a public apology to the world.” Knowing he had Greene caught on video, he continued:

“Only after my clients were satisfied with the apology and his community service, we offered a discounted settlement of $75,000. That’s $25,000 PER MINUTE of hate speech. I did all of this in 7 days. Alhamdulillah.”

You have to hand it to Azad, if you’re trying to promote yourself as an effective lawyer against hate speech, this is the best way to do it. Green’s grovelling apology saw him say: “No one should be treated that way, and that’s not the right way for us to treat anybody.” The women – all Georgia-born American citizens – released a statement of their own:

“This is our identity, this is our faith. No matter what anybody says to us, no matter what bigot wants to tell us that we have a false God, we will be firm on our feet, regardless of what anybody has said about us.”

Perry was married to Marjorie Taylor Green for 27 years, though their relationship broke down as it became “irretrievably broken”. More precisely, they divorced because media reports indicate Marjorie had cheated on Perry with a polyamorous tantric sex guru, the manager of her gym, and various other men. Yup, that scans.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy