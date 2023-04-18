Marjorie Taylor Greene prattles on about the ‘Biden crime family soliciting prostitutes’ like we should believe a single word she says

Marjorie Taylor Greene could be facing consequences from President Joe Biden and his family after releasing alleged classified financial information to the public to display her concerns for the American people and their best interests.

The event began the afternoon of April 18, following Greene’s meeting with the treasury. In a video shared on the United States representative’s congressional Twitter page, Greene records a statement about what went down that day. The 48-year-old disclosed that she and the treasury were allegedly reviewing over 2000 pages of President Biden and his family’s financial records during the meeting. Greene claimed that they allegedly found that President Biden and his family were allegedly using shell companies to send money to foreign countries like China and Ukraine. She said,

“We just finished reviewing the financial records in the treasury. What I saw was over two thousand pages of jaw dropping information. There’s basically an enterprise wrapped around Joe Biden involving not only multiple family members more than we thought there were but other people as well. Just a complete conglomerate of LLC shell companies where money was passing through from foreign countries. China, Ukraine but many more countries than just those.”

The Biden crime family participated in human trafficking by soliciting prostitutes from the United States and abroad in countries like Russia and Ukraine.



There is an entire crime enterprise wrapped around Joe Biden and his family.@GOPOversight has a much bigger investigation… pic.twitter.com/AGUBqfxTLs — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) April 18, 2023

To add insult to injury, Greene went to the extent of accusing President Biden, his son Hunter Biden, and other immediate family members of participating in human trafficking. While mentioning the documents showcased that President Biden and his family were allegedly paying for prostitutes in the United States, Russia, and Ukraine, Green stated,

“There’s a lot of information that the American people deserve to know of the Biden family and the crimes they have been involved in. The oversight committees have a much bigger investigation to do than we ever thought was possible. I just saw evidence of human trafficking. This involves prostitutes not only here in the United States but foreign counties like Russia and Ukraine. This is unbelievable that a President and a former vice president not only his son Hunter Biden but many more family members extending past Hunter Biden and his immediate family.

Greene would wrap up the video by declaring that the GOP should launch an investigation against President Biden and his family. In addition to the sentiments, Greene shared that she is releasing these details regarding President Biden and his family’s alleged criminal activity because she wants to stop the corruption and halt the financial benefits those involved are receiving due to the 80-year-old’s “seeds of power.”

“We’re going to have to really get to work. This is an investigation that needs to be revealed to the American people. Not only do we have questions about Hunter Biden himself but this is going to extend into developing a web of corruption, a web of fake companies that’s going to reveal money that came in from many foreign countries and went directly to the personal bank accounts of the Biden family where they have financially benefited from Joe Biden’s seeds of power.”

As Greene’s tweets began circulating online, many people found her remarks not only disturbing but downright false because of how she decided to reveal the details.

One individual claimed that Greene should be sued for slandering President Biden and his family’s reputation.

They should sue you for slander, Fascist. — Sha Sha (@francescatututu) April 18, 2023

At the same time, another Twitter user echoed a similar comment by warning Greene that she may have a lawsuit coming her way.

Enjoy your lawsuit headed your way — Cheesy Gordita Brett (@CreampieOrDie) April 18, 2023

Others asked why, if Greene’s statement were true, she would bring it to social media instead of reporting it to the authorities.

Report it to the FBI and DOJ. Why do you keep coming to Twitter with these stories? — Just Vent (@JustVent6) April 18, 2023

Please share your evidence with the authorities instead of talking about it all day and night — Michael Ficarro (@micfic) April 18, 2023

At this time, President Biden has yet to address Greene’s remarks.