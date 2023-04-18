A sweaty and enraged Marjorie Taylor Greene spews profanity at Joe Biden in resurfaced video

At this point, it truly feels like there’s a specific profanity quota that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is in desperate need of reaching each month. In the past, Capitol Hill Karen has done her absolute best to defame President Joe Biden’s character and tenure as Commander in Chief. And while none of MTG’s prior remarks have necessarily been tame, a resurfaced video documented that Greene once held the power to spew the most vile comment imaginable in Biden’s direction.

The aforementioned video, which Greene posted on social media platform GETTR back in 2021, showcases the 48-year-old politician unapologetically calling Biden a “piece of sh*t” and proclaiming that he is not the president. Dressed in gym clothes and her face covered in sweat, it’s obvious that Greene recorded the video after an intense workout session — though apparently she forgot to hit the “cooldown” setting first.

Here’s a portion of a video Marjorie Taylor Greene posted on GETTR but not here on Twitter. pic.twitter.com/A9Hie7sJbo — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) August 18, 2021

Unfortunately for MTG, the video has since resurfaced online in 2023, with one Twitter user linking out to the clip in the replies of one of Greene’s most recent tweets. Of course, it certainly wouldn’t be the first time that she was exposed for acting like a literal child in a resurfaced video — with the far-right figure engaging in a war of words with U.S. representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

But despite her insistent ridiculing and constant harassment of fellow politicians, Greene is still convinced that Joe Biden is the definite problem and that his approval rating is the real issue that folks should be focused on — all the while she gets verbally attacked in restaurants and slowly becomes a human meme.