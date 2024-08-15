‘If you are the candidate of change, you will win’: New polling proves why the tables may have turned on Donald Trump for good, and there’s nothing he can do about it

The road to the election this November has been a bumpy one, to say the least. While things certainly weren’t looking good for the Democrats just a few short months ago when Biden was still in the running, the tables have finally turned.

Recommended Videos

Recent polls shared by CNN indicate that the times are a changin’ and that Kamala Harris now has the upper hand. Looking at the data shows two things. Firstly, a majority of Americans now believe Donald Trump is too old to be president — 58%, in fact. This one’s got to sting considering a huge part of Trump’s campaign was harping on about how old and incompetent Joe Biden was. Now that the Democrats have switched out their candidate it seems the message has come back to haunt the GOP, as Trump is now the oldest (bear in mind he’s only three years younger than Joe).

Secondly, polls conducted in Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin indicate that 66% of American citizens believe a major change needs to happen to the political/economic system. These results aren’t just about age, they’re about change, as mentioned in the clip: “I think age is a stand-in for change.” People want to see a candidate who won’t just make the same old mistakes, but will actually provide something new. Who better to do that than the younger candidate?

Kamala will bring change, Donald won’t

BREAKING: The media is finally acknowledging new polling showing 58% of Americans believe Donald Trump is too old to be President. This should be completely dominating all media coverage. Retweet so all Americans see this damning report.pic.twitter.com/ehY7V7OIMb — Kamala’s Wins (@harris_wins) August 15, 2024

So 51% of American citizens believe that Kamala Harris will bring about the “right kind of change,” compared to 47% for Donald Trump. It makes sense. We’ve already had four years of Trump, and if he got four more years it would just be more of the same, if not worse. The man is incapable of change. He can’t even be bothered to change up his insults. He just uses the same ones over and over again, regardless of who he’s talking about. On the other hand, Harris could be exactly what the U.S. needs right now.

That’s not to mention that Donald seems to be losing his mind more and more every day. His weird comments about Kamala during his interview with Elon Musk coupled with his odd slurred voice seem to indicate there could be something seriously wrong with him, and it seems to be turning voters off. One user on X called him “old and weird,” as well as “a racist and misogynist felon,” while another said he was “TOO OLD and TOO CONFUSED to be President.”

However you choose to look at it, this data bodes well for Kamala — being younger and more likely to bring in change has made her a much more voteable candidate. Unfortunately for Trump, it seems like there’s little he can do about it either. He can’t make himself younger, and abandoning his policies would only lose him the rest of his waning support.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy