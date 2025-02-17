‘Our country is so blessed’: Marjorie Taylor Greene gets President’s Day mixed up with another holiday in gushing display

Feb. 17 is meant to celebrate two of America’s earliest Presidents (Abraham Lincoln and George Washington, who had February birthdays), but for Marjorie Taylor Greene, it’s another excuse to share her adoration for Donald Trump.

On her X account @RepMTG, Greene wished Trump a Happy Presidents Day and called him “my favorite President of all time.” She added, “Our country is so blessed to have you back in office.”

Happy Presidents’ Day to my favorite President of all time, President Donald J. Trump!



Our country is so blessed to have you back in office, Mr. President.



I’m so honored to work with you to Make America Great Again! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/uWrAu658Fv — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) February 17, 2025

Then, on her personal X account @mtgreenee, she shared a photo of herself standing with Trump. They both have huge (creepy) grins on their faces and Greene wrote that she enjoyed attending the Daytona 500 with (once again) her “favorite President.”

Here he comes!!! pic.twitter.com/MWPkW2YGor — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) February 16, 2025

Does MTG seriously think it’s still Valentine’s Day? In her mind, is Trump her one true love? Why all the posts full of love and admiration? From the moment Greene was elected to Congress back in 2020, it was more than a little bit clear that she’s all MAGA, all the time. She could never tweet a word about Trump ever again and everyone would still know how she feels. But she used her best judgment and decided she needed to call him her “favorite” President in not one but two X posts. (This is also a rough reminder that she has two X accounts.)

I would call that unnecessary, but are any of Greene’s X posts necessary? On Feb. 15 2025, she wrote that “People need to put their phones down and enjoy life” and spend time outside, cook, and work out. The call is coming from inside the house, Marjorie! Put your phone down and stop tweeting! Then, on Feb. 8, she posted a photo of herself at a shooting range and wrote “I absolutely love shooting guns” just in case anyone was unsure where she stood on that matter. She added it’s “so much fun.” I can think of a lot of other things that are fun (like reading a good book, for instance). As far as I can see, Greene’s hobbies include posting on X… and… posting on X. Oh, and retweeting some of Elon Musk’s commentary.

This was precious 💕 https://t.co/2I4sHYHJ8s — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) February 17, 2025

It gets even creepier, though. Greene also posted a photo of Trump and his granddaughter, Carolina, and wrote, “This is precious” with a heart emoji. No, that’s not an adorable sight, especially since he looks like he would rather be literally anywhere else.

Why is Greene going on and on about how wonderful she thinks Trump is? Does she not realize that she was elected by the American people and not put in power by her fave President? Trump doesn’t seem to think about her as much as she thinks about him… unless he’s chatting about Greene supposedly driving a hydrogen car. As he said during a 2024 rally, she was behind the wheel “with that beautiful blonde hair.” He continued, “People will say ‘We thought it was Marjorie Taylor Greene riding down the turnpike. She’s no longer recognizable.'”

So, whether or not the feeling is mutual, Trump didn’t pick her as his VP this time around. Apparently, that was a thing. As The Guardian reported that in Aug. 2023, she said, “It’s talked about frequently and I know my name is on a list but really my biggest focus right now is serving the district that elected me.” Well, it’s good that she didn’t want the job since, of course, it didn’t happen. It’s much better to “serve” the people and spend all your time praising Trump on social media.

