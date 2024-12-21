Oh wow, Marjorie Taylor Greene just admitted why she’ll blindly do Trump’s bidding and Republicans need to change

When it comes to loyalty, few can rival Marjorie Taylor Greene. But, her devotion isn’t exactly directed at the American people, the Constitution, or even her own party. Instead, Marjorie has found her true north in the gravitational pull of Donald Trump, to the point where she’s now admitting that her legislative votes hinge less on principle and more on a particular Mar-a-Lago endorsement.

Recommended Videos

After crying “American people fired the Democrats,” and saying she’s “all in” for a government shutdown, Marjorie made yet another unhinged declaration on X. This time, she went full Shakespearean tragedy, a story of betrayal, desperation, and ultimate fealty to Trump. She even made mention of a man “who took a bullet to the” (not sure what she’s talking about here) and his Herculean efforts to save the day. According to her, she voted for a bill she would “never vote for” under normal circumstances. Why? Because Trump asked her to. Not Congress. Not her constituents. Just Trump. And she did it “gladly.”

I am one of the most conservative members of Congress and last night I voted for a bill that ordinarily I would never vote for.



However, the man that took a bullet to the face and won the presidential election with 312 electoral college votes, and the most votes of any… pic.twitter.com/vKSZG0Nyyy — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) December 20, 2024

For someone who claims to champion conservative principles, Marjorie’s willingness to toss them aside on Trump’s whim sure sounds contradictory. But this is okay in her word, because there is always an imaginary enemy to look out for. And when you are at war, you change your principles. The enemy this time is apparently Speaker Johnson plotting with Schumer and McConnell. And, of course, in this fever dream, there must be a group of avengers: Trump and Elon Musk. They are here to save the day, cobbling together a Continuing Resolution (CR) that she assured would have solved everything. Except it didn’t. The CR failed spectacularly. And where did that leave Marjorie? To reassure us that, in her view, nothing good is coming next—unless it’s explicitly for Trump.

You conveniently omitted the fact that he asked you to remove the debt ceiling for another two years. Unrestricted spending is NOT what Trump voters were promised. — Bobby Mass (@mass_bobby) December 20, 2024

Marjorie doesn’t just think this disaster was a missed opportunity for Republicans to stand strong. She believes they’ve betrayed Trump. So, the only logical solution here is, to shut it all down. Yes, that’s correct. Let the government grind to a halt, just as long as the narrative centers around her favorite hero. Forget about the military, the border patrol, or, you know, the actual American people. If it doesn’t serve Trump’s interests, it’s not worth funding.

The mandate from voters isn’t to just do literally anything Trump wants. We voted for a better, more conservative, responsible, protected America. Not a dictatorship. — Jenna Ellis 🐊 (@realJennaEllis) December 20, 2024

And then there’s the ominous parting note: “This will require changes.” Changes to what, exactly? Leadership? Party priorities? The definition of loyalty? Knowing Marjorie, it could mean all of the above. Fortunately for us, not all Republicans are Marjorie, so the government shutdown was avoided. The third funding bill passed the House with a 366-34 vote. This funding bill doesn’t include Trump’s provision to remove the debt ceiling. It will provide $100 billion for disaster relief and $10 billion for assistance for farmers.

Let’s make one thing clear, this isn’t just another Marjorie rant. It’s a window into the chaotic, Trump-centric universe she lives in—a place where government shutdowns are heroic, Trump is a savior, and dissent is the ultimate betrayal. Marjorie has never met a principle she wouldn’t abandon for a good old-fashioned Trump endorsement.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy