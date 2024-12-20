Forgot password
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) questions United States Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle as she testifies before the House Oversight and Accountability Committee during a hearing at the Rayburn House Office Building on July 22, 2024 in Washington, DC. Cheatle has vowed cooperation with all investigations into the agency following the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Category:
Politics
News

‘The American people fired the Democrats,’ says Marjorie Taylor Greene, exhaustibly incorrect yet again

How dare the Democrats do their jobs?
Andrej Jovanovski
Andrej Jovanovski
|

Published: Dec 20, 2024 05:49 am

The great thing about reality is that it doesn’t care about your narrative. But that doesn’t stop Marjorie Taylor Greene from taking it for a spin. In this episode of Delusions with Marjorie, you will hear about mandates, pork-filled bills, and wild interpretations of the 2024 election results.

Marjorie unleashed her masterpiece of alternative facts on X, “The American people fired the Democrats.” You almost have to admire the confidence it takes to say something so exhaustibly incorrect in all caps. To hear Greene tell it, the 2024 election wasn’t just a win for Donald Trump; it was a shattering referendum on Democrats, a mass pink slip delivered by voters with the urgency of an eviction notice. In Greene’s world, the Democrats have been fired, locked out of office, and left holding a sad box of their legislative hopes and dreams. Unfortunately for her, Democrats are still at their desks, working hard to stop Trump’s disastrous funding bill.

That’s why Marjorie is suddenly “firing” the Democrats: the failure of a Trump-backed government funding bill that met its demise in the House due to bipartisan opposition. Democrats voted against it for stripping out long-negotiated measures, and some Republicans rebelled against new spending and debt ceiling provisions. So, instead of asking, “What’s so wrong about this bill that my colleagues voted against it?” Greene opted to lob grenades at both sides, painting the Democrats as irrelevant and Speaker Johnson as the contestant on Who Wants to Be a Swamp Creature?

What Marjorie failed to mention, of course, is that government funding crises aren’t resolved with unhinged behavior and finger-pointing. Her post’s jab about Democrats needing to “take a hard look in the mirror” was particularly rich, considering her own party’s internal chaos over the bill. Do we need to tell her that Republicans don’t need Johnson’s approval to meet and form a strategy?

Let’s pause for a moment to appreciate the delusions of Marjorie‘s interpretation of the 2024 election. Did the American people really fire the Democrats? Trump’s 2024 win wasn’t a landslide. Sure, he scraped by with a 1.6-point lead in the popular vote, but that’s hardly a mandate. And Democrats held their ground in Congress. They kept the Senate competitive and left Republicans with a House majority that was so slim that it might as well be on life support. It was this slim majority that was the demise of the Trump-backed funding bill.

And let’s not forget that Democrats actually picked up Senate seats in battleground states where Trump himself won. This should be enough to send a clear message to anyone paying attention. Marjorie, however, seems to prefer unhinged X posts over pesky things like facts. In her world, Speaker Mike Johnson failed to understand “the mandate.” But in reality, there’s no mandate to understand.

If Democrats are so irrelevant, why is Greene so bothered by them? If they’ve been “fired,” why does she seem so desperate to mention them in every X post? The truth is, Democrats aren’t going anywhere, and Greene knows it. They’re still influencing legislation, still shaping debates, and still living rent-free in her social media feed.

Andrej Jovanovski
Andrej is a Freelance Writer at We Got This Covered. Armed with a philosophy degree, he spent seven years as a freelance writer. Andrej brings readers closer to celebrities, politics, and true crime. He enjoys spending time with his family, playing League of Legends, and completing crossword puzzles while he's not on the clock. Fun Fact: After spending four years studying philosophy, Andrej chose to stop thinking and start acting.