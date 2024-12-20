‘The American people fired the Democrats,’ says Marjorie Taylor Greene, exhaustibly incorrect yet again

The great thing about reality is that it doesn’t care about your narrative. But that doesn’t stop Marjorie Taylor Greene from taking it for a spin. In this episode of Delusions with Marjorie, you will hear about mandates, pork-filled bills, and wild interpretations of the 2024 election results.

Marjorie unleashed her masterpiece of alternative facts on X, “The American people fired the Democrats.” You almost have to admire the confidence it takes to say something so exhaustibly incorrect in all caps. To hear Greene tell it, the 2024 election wasn’t just a win for Donald Trump; it was a shattering referendum on Democrats, a mass pink slip delivered by voters with the urgency of an eviction notice. In Greene’s world, the Democrats have been fired, locked out of office, and left holding a sad box of their legislative hopes and dreams. Unfortunately for her, Democrats are still at their desks, working hard to stop Trump’s disastrous funding bill.

Democrats are all meeting together in their conference right now all giving their input so they can stick together. Good on them.



Republicans are not and we have been told nothing.



Only some Republican members are going in and out of Speaker Johnson’s office.



Do you see the… — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) December 19, 2024

That’s why Marjorie is suddenly “firing” the Democrats: the failure of a Trump-backed government funding bill that met its demise in the House due to bipartisan opposition. Democrats voted against it for stripping out long-negotiated measures, and some Republicans rebelled against new spending and debt ceiling provisions. So, instead of asking, “What’s so wrong about this bill that my colleagues voted against it?” Greene opted to lob grenades at both sides, painting the Democrats as irrelevant and Speaker Johnson as the contestant on Who Wants to Be a Swamp Creature?

What Marjorie failed to mention, of course, is that government funding crises aren’t resolved with unhinged behavior and finger-pointing. Her post’s jab about Democrats needing to “take a hard look in the mirror” was particularly rich, considering her own party’s internal chaos over the bill. Do we need to tell her that Republicans don’t need Johnson’s approval to meet and form a strategy?

Take the bull by the horns.



The speaker is obviously not going to game plan anything with any of you.



You and your colleagues need to meet. You are elected reps. You do not need to have Speaker or anyone else’s approval to meet and get your messaging and timing in synch and… — Sean (@SeanALarabee) December 19, 2024

Let’s pause for a moment to appreciate the delusions of Marjorie‘s interpretation of the 2024 election. Did the American people really fire the Democrats? Trump’s 2024 win wasn’t a landslide. Sure, he scraped by with a 1.6-point lead in the popular vote, but that’s hardly a mandate. And Democrats held their ground in Congress. They kept the Senate competitive and left Republicans with a House majority that was so slim that it might as well be on life support. It was this slim majority that was the demise of the Trump-backed funding bill.

We have two party system for a reason — Gary Koepnick (@garykoepnick) December 19, 2024

And let’s not forget that Democrats actually picked up Senate seats in battleground states where Trump himself won. This should be enough to send a clear message to anyone paying attention. Marjorie, however, seems to prefer unhinged X posts over pesky things like facts. In her world, Speaker Mike Johnson failed to understand “the mandate.” But in reality, there’s no mandate to understand.

If Democrats are so irrelevant, why is Greene so bothered by them? If they’ve been “fired,” why does she seem so desperate to mention them in every X post? The truth is, Democrats aren’t going anywhere, and Greene knows it. They’re still influencing legislation, still shaping debates, and still living rent-free in her social media feed.

