Pam Bondi’s weight loss, explored

There’s a lot of buzz surrounding former Florida attorney general Pam Bondi ever since President-elect Donald Trump named her as his pick for his attorney general once he takes office in January 2025. More than her professional accomplishments in U.S. politics and law, there is also growing interest in her weight loss journey since she is said to have achieved a remarkable 50-pound body transformation.

Recommended Videos

Bondi’s weight loss journey

What’s quite remarkable about Bondi’s weight loss journey is the fact that she started it rather late. She is currently 59 years old, and according to her, she began working on her weight in 2019 when her schedule and professional engagements got more demanding. At the time, she was serving as a legal defender for then-President Donald Trump amid his impeachment trial.

Pam Bondi (59) looks significantly better than Christina Pushaw (34) pic.twitter.com/HSObKwtqo3 — Boxing MD (@BoxingMD2) November 22, 2024

Five years prior, Bondi was swamped with her campaign support for Representative Dana Young and the Romney-Ryan run. Amid the pressures of campaigning, the fast food meals she had to munch on to keep going, and the limited time to take care of herself, she was slowly putting on weight.

“My lifestyle had become unsustainable,” Bondi said of how her busy career in the 2010s led to her weight gain in an interview featured in the National University of Singapore’s blog. “Between long work hours and constant travel, I wasn’t taking care of myself.”

Since realizing that her weight was creeping up and feeling its negative effects on her body, Bondi made significant changes to her lifestyle. For instance, she eliminated processed food and sugary beverages from her diet and opted for more nutrient-rich alternatives, such as vegetables, lean protein, and healthy fats. “I loved my sweets, but I knew I had to make changes, so I switched to healthier options.”

Bondi also committed to regular exercise because of her strong desire to shed the extra pounds and become healthy. In the same interview, she admitted that she “thought it was impossible with all [her] commitments,” but she eventually found what works for her and her schedule.

To maximize the benefits of exercise, she hired a personal trainer to help her plan a regular schedule for her different routines, including cardio, strength training, and her personal favorite, yoga. “I love doing yoga; it keeps me mentally focused and relaxed,” she said.

Addressing the surgery rumors

Due to Bondi’s amazing transformation, many speculations have flown around claiming she must have had medical help to enhance her appearance. Aside from rumors alleging she’s gone under the knife to drop the weight quickly, there are also assumptions that she resorted to using Ozempic, the diabetes drug that’s famous for also causing weight loss.

However, Simply Fit Me notes that Bondi has always opted for natural and more sustainable weight loss solutions instead of resorting to surgery, laxatives, and other unnatural regimens that promise quick weight loss. She’s also quite committed to a healthy lifestyle now that it’s unlikely for her to try other ways to maintain her weight.

“It’s all about making sustainable choices,” she said while addressing the rumors that she’s also relied on shortcuts like other famous personalities and celebrities who went through striking transformations in recent years. “I want people to know that there’s no quick fix. If you’re willing to put in the effort, you can achieve it.”

I’m not sure how else

To say this, but I’m

Certain Pam Bondi one of the hottest 59 yo women I’ve ever seen https://t.co/ltHTbTayHT — Paul Allen’s Card (@TheNormalDem) November 23, 2024

Since losing 50 pounds, Bondi has been earning praise left and right for how good she looks. She did not let her busy schedule and age get in the way of her desire to become healthy. Now, she’s telling everyone who also wants to lose weight and prioritize their health that “if I can do it, anyone can.”

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy