Keith Self arrives to a House Republican caucus meeting at the U.S. Capitol and Sarah McBride speaks with the media while walking into the House Chambers
Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images and Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images
Category:
Politics
News

Republican Keith Self takes up the right’s transphobic torch with ‘Mr. McBride’ outburst

The latest in a long string of attacks aimed at the first openly transgender lawmaker in Congress.
Tom Disalvo
Tom Disalvo
|

Published: Mar 13, 2025 04:49 am

A congressional hearing was recently brought to an abrupt end following a spat between Republican politician Keith Self and Democrat William Keating over the misgendering of Sarah McBride. 

The outburst occurred during a House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Europe hearing, when Self incorrectly introduced McBride — the first openly transgender lawmaker in Congress — as “Mr. McBride.” The Delaware Democrat quickly shot back with her own intentional misgendering, responding with a “thank you, Madam Chair.” That’s where Keating, the top Democrat on the subcommittee, chimed in with support for McBride, asking Self to repeat his introduction correctly. 

Noticeably agitated, Keating demanded that Self “repeat what you just said when you introduced a duly elected representative from the United States of America, please!” Self again addressed McBride as “Mr.,” prompting further outrage from Keating. “Mr. Chairman, have you no decency?” he asked Self. “I mean, I’ve come to know you a little bit, but this is not decent.” Keating then cut off Self’s attempt to move on, saying he would “not continue with me unless you introduce a duly elected representative the right way.”

Self then abruptly bumped his gavel and declared the hearing adjourned. In the fallout, Self took to social media to reshare a clip of the heated exchange and double-down on his transphobic actions. He pointed to an executive order signed by Donald Trump declaring that there are only two biological sexes, one of many attacks on the trans community launched by his administration. “It is the policy of the United States to recognize two sexes, male and female,” Self wrote, clearly misunderstanding that trans women are, in fact, women. 

For her part, McBride seemed to vaguely address the controversy in her own social media post, writing that “no matter how I’m treated by some colleagues, nothing diminishes my awe and gratitude at getting to represent Delaware in Congress.” Meanwhile, on social media, McBride received support from users who described Self’s behavior as “unprofessional” and praised Keating “for standing up” in McBride’s defence. 

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time McBride has been subject to Republicans’ bizarre preoccupation with her gender identity. Just last month, McBride was referred to by Mary Miller as the “gentleman from Delaware,” during what was her first-ever speech on the House floor. Before that, McBride was the recipient of consistent attacks by Nancy Mace, who spearheaded efforts to prohibit trans women from using women’s bathrooms on Capitol Hill. Those efforts were later formalized by Speaker Mike Johnson, and exacerbated by hateful social media posts by Marjorie Taylor Greene.

This Republican-led pile-on is the unfortunate result of the Trump administration’s broader curtailing of trans rights, which has seen the president move to ban trans people from military enlistment, ban trans women from women’s sports, and sign an executive order limiting trans healthcare for youth. Through it all, McBride has avoided taking the Republican rage bait and remained steadfast in her desire to help the people of Delaware.

