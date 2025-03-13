Republican Keith Self takes up the right’s transphobic torch with ‘Mr. McBride’ outburst

The latest in a long string of attacks aimed at the first openly transgender lawmaker in Congress.

A congressional hearing was recently brought to an abrupt end following a spat between Republican politician Keith Self and Democrat William Keating over the misgendering of Sarah McBride.

Recommended Videos

The outburst occurred during a House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Europe hearing, when Self incorrectly introduced McBride — the first openly transgender lawmaker in Congress — as “Mr. McBride.” The Delaware Democrat quickly shot back with her own intentional misgendering, responding with a “thank you, Madam Chair.” That’s where Keating, the top Democrat on the subcommittee, chimed in with support for McBride, asking Self to repeat his introduction correctly.

Keith Self adjourned a hearing on arms control, security and assistance to Europe after refusing to address Sarah McBride, the first trans person in U.S. Congress, as Madam.



Self refers to McBride as ‘Mr. McBride’, in which she responds with ‘Thank you Madam Chair.’ pic.twitter.com/lGfTvcEr6s — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 12, 2025

Noticeably agitated, Keating demanded that Self “repeat what you just said when you introduced a duly elected representative from the United States of America, please!” Self again addressed McBride as “Mr.,” prompting further outrage from Keating. “Mr. Chairman, have you no decency?” he asked Self. “I mean, I’ve come to know you a little bit, but this is not decent.” Keating then cut off Self’s attempt to move on, saying he would “not continue with me unless you introduce a duly elected representative the right way.”

Self then abruptly bumped his gavel and declared the hearing adjourned. In the fallout, Self took to social media to reshare a clip of the heated exchange and double-down on his transphobic actions. He pointed to an executive order signed by Donald Trump declaring that there are only two biological sexes, one of many attacks on the trans community launched by his administration. “It is the policy of the United States to recognize two sexes, male and female,” Self wrote, clearly misunderstanding that trans women are, in fact, women.

It is the policy of the United States to recognize two sexes, male and female. https://t.co/cVcYdPWa1O — Rep. Keith Self (@RepKeithSelf) March 11, 2025

For her part, McBride seemed to vaguely address the controversy in her own social media post, writing that “no matter how I’m treated by some colleagues, nothing diminishes my awe and gratitude at getting to represent Delaware in Congress.” Meanwhile, on social media, McBride received support from users who described Self’s behavior as “unprofessional” and praised Keating “for standing up” in McBride’s defence.

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time McBride has been subject to Republicans’ bizarre preoccupation with her gender identity. Just last month, McBride was referred to by Mary Miller as the “gentleman from Delaware,” during what was her first-ever speech on the House floor. Before that, McBride was the recipient of consistent attacks by Nancy Mace, who spearheaded efforts to prohibit trans women from using women’s bathrooms on Capitol Hill. Those efforts were later formalized by Speaker Mike Johnson, and exacerbated by hateful social media posts by Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Congresswoman Mary Miller introduces Transgender House member Sarah McBride as 'the gentleman from Delaware, Mr. McBride.’pic.twitter.com/GrUmfOlQhF — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) February 8, 2025

This Republican-led pile-on is the unfortunate result of the Trump administration’s broader curtailing of trans rights, which has seen the president move to ban trans people from military enlistment, ban trans women from women’s sports, and sign an executive order limiting trans healthcare for youth. Through it all, McBride has avoided taking the Republican rage bait and remained steadfast in her desire to help the people of Delaware.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy