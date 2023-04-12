From right-wing nitwit Marjorie Taylor Greene to sex scandal spokesperson Donald Trump, the American political landscape is crawling with a parade of buffoons who constantly have previous statements exposed online for all to witness. This time, Senator Ted Cruz is the latest culprit in the melting pot of spewing nonsense only for it to age like proverbial milk. And, funnily enough, Cruz’s remarks are now plastered all over Twitter for the world to see.

Back in March, Cruz took to his official Twitter account to share his hopes of having the Securing Our Schools Act and the Protect Our Children’s Schools Act both passed. In the end, both bills were blocked by the Senate. However, the true irony lies in the opening statement of Cruz’s quote, where the 52-year-old senator insists that banks are safe because armed guards are there to protect our money.

Yesterday, I reintroduced the Securing Our Schools Act and the Protect Our Children’s Schools Act.



Sadly, Senate Democrats played politics and blocked these two critical school safety bills.

But in the same vein as most politician’s remarks, Cruz’s statement backfired in the wake of the Louisville, Kentucky bank shooting on Monday, Apr. 10 that resulted in the deaths of five people. As to be expected, the comment section was flooded with fellow users condemning Cruz’s post and demanding that actual gun safety legislation needs to be passed.

In reality, however, Cruz will likely stay quiet on the matter and keep his tail tucked between his legs. After all, it wasn’t that long ago where MCU star Mark Ruffalo reminded us that Cruz is happily adamant about keeping his “violent death cult” going despite the multitude of shootings.