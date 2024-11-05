‘The definition of getting it done’: You won’t even believe how far these Americans traveled to make their votes count

Well, folks, after months of engrossing campaign events, widespread endorsements, and catchy TikTok political jingles, it’s finally here — the time has now come to elect the next president of the United States.

For citizens here on home turf right now, anxiety, panic, confusion, and the fear of the unknown is at an all-time high. Forget about deciding what delectable food of choice to cook for dinner tonight or what fresh-faced series to binge-watch when this is all over, we’re too busy grabbing copious amounts of wine bottles from the nearest store and worrying about which direction our nation is set to steer towards for the next four years.

For other citizens who are now living in separate parts of the world for a variety of different reasons, however, voting in the presidential election is an obviously tricky obstacle to try and overcome. Luckily, mail-in voting ballots have helped tremendously in that department for our American friends in locations such as Europe or Asia, so participating in this election hasn’t put too many people in a massive pickle.

For other American citizens looking to exercise their right to vote, a handful have decided to take the road less traveled and have physically flown back over to the U.S. to be a part of something historic. And, yes, you better believe we’re going to be seeing this in history books in the future, folks.

All across TikTok today, a collection of eager U.S. voters have shared their stories on the journey of jumping through circles just to make it to the polling stations to cast their vote for the next president, whether that be Donald Trump or Kamala Harris. While one young voter drove several hours across the country to vote due to a ballot never showing up in the mail, another voter flew all the way from Spain back to the U.S. just to vote today and receive a sparkly sticker in the process. Now if that’s not dedication and exercising your patriotic right as an American, then I don’t know what is.

Driving 9 hours and flying across an entire ocean is hard work, there’s absolutely no doubt about that. And yet, it’s that very drive and determination that is resulting in record-breaking voting happening in various states, including North Carolina, which is indeed a battleground state this year. Hey, if these two voters (and presumably others in this same exact situation) can make it happen, then we all can certainly make it happen.

Whether it be a U.S. voter right here at home showing up to the polls to cast their vote or a fellow citizen flying over or driving from a farther destination to vote, it’s clear that paving a strong path to a more peaceful, loving world is at the forefront of these voters’ minds. So be sure to gather your voter registration information, make a plan, and head to the polls to vote and help decide which direction this country is going to go for future generations.

