UnitedHealthcare sends defamation lawyers after whistleblowing surgeon in last-ditch effort to save its ruined reputation

UnitedHealthcare is quite possibly America’s least favorite health insurance company, and for good reason even with its long list of competitors for the bottom spot. This is a business well known for its dubious practices which its former CEO Brian Thompson, the man allegedly murdered by Luigi Mangione, was branded a “serial killer” for overseeing. Thompson’s leadership of UnitedHealthcare and his implementation of sketchy denial of claims practices didn’t exactly endear him to the public but it was a massive shock when someone took the matter into their own hands and assassinated him.

Mangione, who has been charged with the crime and is awaiting trial, was found with a manifesto stating that “parasites” like Thompson “simply had it coming.” After the murder, in macabre and surreal scenes, ordinary people celebrated the event showing that disapproval of what many see as a broken system was at an all-time high. For UnitedHealthcare, their already dismal reputation fell through the floor to chart new depths. To combat this the insurance company has reportedly hired the prominent defamation law firm Clare Lock in a last-ditch effort to save what little positive reputation it still has.

This comes after a doctor posted an emotional video to social media discussing how her strong position against UnitedHealthcare’s practices resulted in retaliation from the insurer while she was mid-surgery, to discuss the denial of post-operative care for that patient. The doctor, Elisabeth Potter, is vocal on social media and has posted several videos where she absolutely does not hold back when it comes to discussing her views. She, like many others — doctors and patients alike — is furious at the denial of necessary medical care from insurance companies, and she’s used her platform to speak out about it.

Given the current climate, it’s entirely unsurprising that these posts went viral as many people all over the U.S. resonated with Elisabeth’s message. Unfortunately, this massive groundswell of support frightened UnitedHealthcare enough to set their new defamation lawyers on Dr. Potter. In its statement, UnitedHealthcare said of Potter that she “is using her social media following to perpetuate inaccuracies, which is irresponsible, unethical, and dangerous.” When faced with legal action from a big company like this, many people would fold.

What did Elisabeth Potter do? She lawyered up. Her lawyer, Jessica Underwood of Nix Patterson, responded to the letters and claims by UnitedHealthcare with nothing less than full, unequivocal support of her client’s words — because, according to her legal team, they were true. She added: “Dr. Potter will not be silenced by UnitedHealthcare’s attempts to threaten and harass her.” These are fighting words, and it looks like neither side is prepared to back down — for good reason.

Both sides have a lot to lose from this battle, but it’s one many would contend shouldn’t have to be fought in the first place. For Dr. Potter, this is a fight to defend her practice and her reputation — as well as scoring a big win for patients with a symbolic victory. For UnitedHealthcare, this is reputational, and their reputation is already in the toilet. If UnitedHealthcare really wants to sanitize its image, going after tired and overworked doctors fighting for their patients’ rights to medical care hardly seems the best way to do it — but I’m no fancy defamation lawyer, so what do I know?

