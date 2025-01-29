Vivek Ramaswamy’s net worth, confirmed

Over the coming years, Vivek Ramaswamy could become a politician of Trumpian proportions. The 39-year-old has been shaping himself in the orange man’s image, of late, and he’s clearly hoping it will yield similar success.

In his early days on the campaign trail, Ramaswamy was a critic of Trump’s, but he never took his opposition to 47 too far. He kept things tame, because at the end of the day he never intended to become president — at least not yet. He’s still in the early stages of courting favor, which means he needed his campaign to boost his image and establish him as a player, but never thought it would yield a win.

Instead, Ramaswamy used his new prominence, paired with that failed run for president, to cozy up to Trump. As an elder millennial, Ramaswamy brought a different sort of appeal to the ancient campaign, and his status as a fellow moneyed man instantly qualified him for a spot at Trump’s side.

All of that careful planning nearly earned Ramaswamy a position adjacent to Trump, where he’d work alongside the soul-sucking Elon Musk to slash government spending. That position unfortunately didn’t last long, since Musk hates to share the spotlight, and soon Ramaswamy was on his way out. His lack of staying power in the Trump administration is the result of several factors, including too many clashing egos, but Ramaswamy’s status as the poorest of the moneyed men was absolutely a mark against him.

What is Vivek Ramaswamy’s net worth?

Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images

Ramaswamy is by no means a poor man, but Donald Trump isn’t looking for lesser billionaires at the moment. His cabinet is the wealthiest in history, and it contains some of the most enriched people this country has to offer. Elon Musk alone is worth more than $400 billion, so in comparison someone like Ramaswamy is practically a pauper.

Trump is stacking his administration with people who paid for a spot at his side, and it seems Ramaswamy’s down payment didn’t quite match up. He’s still set to pursue a career in politics — he’s eyeing a run for Ohio Governor — but it’s likely to be a few states away from Musk, Trump, and the whole GOP clown show.

Assuming he manages to secure the position, Ramaswamy can easily build upon his existing wealth, which already qualifies him as a billionaire. As of early 2025, the almost-40-year-old is worth a solid $1.1 billion, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The majority of that amount is the result of Ramaswamy’s 7% stake in a biotech company he started called Roivant Sciences, which “aims to improve health by rapidly delivering innovative medicines and technologies to patients.”

In 2020 alone, shifts within the company earned Ramaswamy a whopping $176 million, and the years before saw him earn several million from various avenues, including capitol gains, salary, and bonuses. He also makes a solid amount from his one third ownership of index fund provider Strive Asset Management.

In all, his various financial avenues net Ramaswamy a nice sizeable sum, making him yet another billionaire politician looking to make decisions for the average American. And he, like Trump, somehow finds himself in the supposed party of the working class, even as he brings home millions, and the average American worker fights over pennies.

