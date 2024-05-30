Was Marjorie Taylor Greene’s birthday beach pic photoshopped?

You’d have to be living under a rock at this point to not comprehend that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is certainly not the most popular and well-liked person on the planet. So when the Georgia politician posted a head-turning beach pic for her 50th birthday, it’s no surprise that all Hell broke loose.

In between tirelessly campaigning for Republican candidate and court-farter Donald Trump and arguing in House hearings with Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX), MTG took time out of her “busy” schedule to celebrate her 50th birthday — which included sharing a celebratory beach pic over on X (formerly known as Twitter) that depicted her “bleach blonde bad built butch body” for all to see.

Today I turned 50!



Many people go into their 50th birthday thinking it’s a bad thing, but I truly feel it’s wonderful and I’m so excited and grateful God let me live 50 years and do so many things.



From being the first person to graduate college in my family, to carrying 3… pic.twitter.com/GjM0aWQVOz — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) May 27, 2024

In the aftermath of Capitol Hill Karen herself sharing the aforementioned photo online, eagle-eyed theorists and netizens alike quickly began to pick apart the image and outline miniscule details that strangely makes it appear as though the birthday pic had been photoshopped. Amongst the details pointed out, the biggest eye-catching spots were MTG’s legs, with her knee appearing bent in an odd way, her toes appearing close together as compared to an older image of her toes looking farther apart, and the curve of her hip protruding outward in a bizarre way.

The laundry list of details have since been shared all across the platform, leading folks to pile together pieces of the puzzle to determine whether or not Marj and her team utilized photoshop or not:

What in the hell is going on here with this hip? pic.twitter.com/ov7t36sddR — 🌊Teresa Is A Loving GA Democrat 🌊 (@Asweetdiversion) May 28, 2024

Is that professional photoshop or did you do it yourself? Props if you did it yourself. It is a good start. You missed this? pic.twitter.com/QO4zbDZNXv — Eugene (@Democracy1stE) May 28, 2024

Hhmmmm is this really MGT toes? pic.twitter.com/PfHVTrOdml — Sabastian (@scott43363054) May 27, 2024

Unsurprisingly, MAGA followers have since rushed to her defense, explaining that the protruding hip is the external oblique muscle due to MTG’s extensive workout regime, while others have insisted that it’s simply a love handle. As for the bizarre positioning of her knee and the undeniable shadows around the outline of her body in the image, well, MAGA supporters didn’t have much of an answer.

Despite the pieces of “evidence” displayed on X, there’s no concrete proof that the birthday image was actually doctored. And while the act of body shaming is definitely not right and doesn’t help any situation, taking a step back to remember how quick Greene was to attack Rep. Crockett’s appearance in the House hearings, it certainly shouldn’t be a huge surprise to Marj that folks are now questioning the realism of her own appearance.

