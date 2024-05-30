Marjorie Taylor Greene Getty
Photo by Megan Varner/Getty Images
Was Marjorie Taylor Greene’s birthday beach pic photoshopped?

It's a question many on the internet are asking.
Taylor Mansfield
Taylor Mansfield
|
Published: May 30, 2024 12:20 pm

You’d have to be living under a rock at this point to not comprehend that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is certainly not the most popular and well-liked person on the planet. So when the Georgia politician posted a head-turning beach pic for her 50th birthday, it’s no surprise that all Hell broke loose.

In between tirelessly campaigning for Republican candidate and court-farter Donald Trump and arguing in House hearings with Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX), MTG took time out of her “busy” schedule to celebrate her 50th birthday — which included sharing a celebratory beach pic over on X (formerly known as Twitter) that depicted her “bleach blonde bad built butch body” for all to see.

In the aftermath of Capitol Hill Karen herself sharing the aforementioned photo online, eagle-eyed theorists and netizens alike quickly began to pick apart the image and outline miniscule details that strangely makes it appear as though the birthday pic had been photoshopped. Amongst the details pointed out, the biggest eye-catching spots were MTG’s legs, with her knee appearing bent in an odd way, her toes appearing close together as compared to an older image of her toes looking farther apart, and the curve of her hip protruding outward in a bizarre way. 

The laundry list of details have since been shared all across the platform, leading folks to pile together pieces of the puzzle to determine whether or not Marj and her team utilized photoshop or not:

Unsurprisingly, MAGA followers have since rushed to her defense, explaining that the protruding hip is the external oblique muscle due to MTG’s extensive workout regime, while others have insisted that it’s simply a love handle. As for the bizarre positioning of her knee and the undeniable shadows around the outline of her body in the image, well, MAGA supporters didn’t have much of an answer.

Despite the pieces of “evidence” displayed on X, there’s no concrete proof that the birthday image was actually doctored. And while the act of body shaming is definitely not right and doesn’t help any situation, taking a step back to remember how quick Greene was to attack Rep. Crockett’s appearance in the House hearings, it certainly shouldn’t be a huge surprise to Marj that folks are now questioning the realism of her own appearance.

Taylor Mansfield
Fascinated by the art of journalism, Taylor Mansfield has been writing for over 10 years. In the present day, she lends her expertise as a Staff Writer / Editor for WGTC, tackling a broad range of topics such as movies, television, celebrity news, and of course… *anything* horror! Because wherever there is horror — Taylor isn't far behind. She has previously contributed to entertainment sites such as GamersDecide, MovieWeb, and The Nerd Stash.