What is Jasmine Crockett’s net worth?

Spirited remarks at congressional hearings have become Texas Democrat Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett’s brand. Well, that and putting Republicans in place with a snide, meme-able line or two. She has risen through the ranks, and into the South Wing of the Capitol, and it’s that sort of relentless grit that has now made her a well-known figure in the political arena.

Crockett may be often at odds with the GOP majority occupying the House, but she’s never been one to back down. And while many recognize her for her political prowess and sharp commentary, fewer people know about the financial standing she’s built along the way. Recently, rumors started by DOGE have been swirling that Crockett is swimming in the high millions, but is there any truth to them?

A path forged in law and politics

Students all over should know their rights! When I practiced law, I was always in the thick of protests, educating & assisting anyone who got arrested. It’s been heartbreaking to see the images at UT! University of Texas has a special place in my heart because so many amazing… https://t.co/QQjJSSbO30 — Jasmine Crockett (@JasmineForUS) April 27, 2024

Jasmine Felicia Crockett was born in St. Louis, Missouri, on March 29, 1981, to Pastor Joseph and Gwen Crockett. She attended St. Louis County Day School, and later Rosati-Kain High School. From there, she moved on to Rhodes College, where she graduated in 2003 with a Bachelor of Arts in Administration.

Interestingly, Crockett initially had dreams of becoming an anesthesiologist, or a public accountant. However, and rather fortunately for her and many other women who look up to her, fate had other plans. After experiencing a series of hate crimes in her past, her career path took a dramatic turn toward law. Determined to fight injustice, she pursued legal studies at the University of Houston Law Center, passing the bar exam in 2006. She went on to serve as a public defender for Bowie County before establishing her own law firm. Her practice focused on various social reform cases, along with car accident lawsuits and civil rights advocacy.

Jasmine Crockett’s journey into politics began in 2020, when she decided to run for a seat in the Texas House of Representatives. She narrowly won her primary and later ran unopposed, securing her position. Her next step was even more impressive. She ran for the 30th Congressional District of Texas in 2022, a seat she won with significant support. Since then, she has remained a vocal and influential figure in Congress. Crockett has championed progressive causes and earning key roles within the Democratic Party. She even served as a co-chair for the Harris/Walz presidential campaign in 2024.

Whether it’s her unwavering opposition to the Trump administration or her tenacious work on social reforms, one thing is clear: Jasmine Crockett is a force to be reckoned with. Crockett’s journey is a testament to resilience, intelligence, and sheer willpower.

What is Jasmine Crockett’s net worth?

These people either have no relationship with the truth or really are dumber than bricks or both… I know one thing is true. They are intimidated… otherwise they wouldn’t waste their time trying to come up with outlandish stories. PLEASE POST the tax assessor links to my lavish… https://t.co/mYCXggXbYW — Jasmine Crockett (@JasmineForUS) February 14, 2025

Due to her fiery and outspoken approach, particularly against the newly established administrative body DOGE, run by Elon Musk, misconceptions about her wealth have spread like wildfire. According to some, particularly Musk and his supporters, Jasmine Crockett’s net worth is set at a whopping $9 million, with claims that she owns three expensive properties. However, these figures have been debunked multiple times.

In reality, as a U.S. Congresswoman, Crockett earns an annual salary of $174,000. Her financial disclosures indicate that most of her assets are tied up in stock investments. While an official net worth figure remains unclear, it’s safe to say she is far from the $9 million valuation her critics allege. Additionally, she may still generate income from her law firm. However, there’s no concrete evidence placing her in the millionaire bracket.

